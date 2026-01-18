SinyallerBölümler
Gil Chea Jeong

Aether Scalper

Gil Chea Jeong
0 inceleme
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
0%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
23
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
20 (86.95%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
3 (13.04%)
En iyi işlem:
46.32 USD
En kötü işlem:
-13.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
292.44 USD (761 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-31.40 USD (62 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
12 (207.28 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
207.28 USD (12)
Sharpe oranı:
0.76
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
23
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
20.08
Alış işlemleri:
9 (39.13%)
Satış işlemleri:
14 (60.87%)
Kâr faktörü:
9.31
Beklenen getiri:
11.35 USD
Ortalama kâr:
14.62 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-10.47 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-13.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-13.00 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
4.75%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
3.60 USD
Maksimum:
13.00 USD (0.23%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD 23
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD 261
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD 699
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FusionMarkets-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 8
FBS-Real-4
0.00 × 1
AltairInc-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 3
Valutrades-Real-HK
0.00 × 3
ForexChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 4
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live05
0.17 × 6
FusionMarkets-Live
0.34 × 47
FXPIG-LIVE
1.33 × 3
Just2Trade-Real
6.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live04
6.74 × 34
RoboForex-Pro-2
9.33 × 6
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
12.25 × 16
ICMarketsSC-Live31
24.50 × 2
Title : Aether Scalper

-The Pinnacle of Proprietary EURUSD Signal Intelligence


■ BRIEF DESCRIPTION

Aether AI Elite is not just another trading bot; it is a sophisticated, non-standard algorithmic powerhouse engineered exclusively for the EURUSD. This system is built upon a Proprietary Signal Synthesis Engine that has been rigorously validated to ensure professional-grade performance and astonishing stability.


■ THE CORE OF AETHER AI ELITE

Original AI Signal Core : Unlike common EAs that rely on lagging indicators, Aether AI Elite uses a unique, original logic that identifies "Institutional Pivot Zones." It filters out market noise to execute trades only at moments of maximum reliabil

ity.

Real-Time Multi-Stream Analysis : The system performs a live, 24/7 deep-dive into multiple auxiliary indicator data streams. By cross-referencing momentum, structural integrity, and volatility in real-time, it achieves an entry precision rarely seen in the retail market.

Unwavering Stability & Precision : Our "Wait-and-Strike" protocol ensures that the EA remains patient during uncertain market phases. By entering only when multiple high-probability factors align perfectly, the system maintains a fortress-like equity curve with minimal drawdown.

Intelligent Equity Protection : Features an advanced, proactive risk-shield including an institutional news filter and dynamic volume scaling. This ensures your capital is protected from irrational market shocks.


■ COPY-TRADING SPECIFICATIONS

Primary Asset: EURUSD (Specialized Focus)

Required Margin: Minimum $1,500 or more per 0.1 Lot. [ Leverage of 1:500 or more ]

Strategy Goal: Long-term, high-stability wealth compounding through elite-level algorithmic precision.




İnceleme yok
2026.01.18 01:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.18 01:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
