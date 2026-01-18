SeñalesSecciones
Gil Chea Jeong

Aether Scalper

Gil Chea Jeong
0 comentarios
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
0%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
23
Transacciones Rentables:
20 (86.95%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
3 (13.04%)
Mejor transacción:
46.32 USD
Peor transacción:
-13.00 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
292.44 USD (761 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-31.40 USD (62 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
12 (207.28 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
207.28 USD (12)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.76
Actividad comercial:
n/a
Carga máxima del depósito:
0.00%
Último trade:
2 días
Trades a la semana:
23
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 hora
Factor de Recuperación:
20.08
Transacciones Largas:
9 (39.13%)
Transacciones Cortas:
14 (60.87%)
Factor de Beneficio:
9.31
Beneficio Esperado:
11.35 USD
Beneficio medio:
14.62 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-10.47 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
1 (-13.00 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-13.00 USD (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
4.75%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
3.60 USD
Máxima:
13.00 USD (0.23%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
De fondos:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
EURUSD 23
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
EURUSD 261
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
EURUSD 699
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +46.32 USD
Peor transacción: -13 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 12
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 1
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +207.28 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -13.00 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "FusionMarkets-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 8
FBS-Real-4
0.00 × 1
AltairInc-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 3
Valutrades-Real-HK
0.00 × 3
ForexChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 4
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live05
0.17 × 6
FusionMarkets-Live
0.34 × 47
FXPIG-LIVE
1.33 × 3
Just2Trade-Real
6.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live04
6.74 × 34
RoboForex-Pro-2
9.33 × 6
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
12.25 × 16
ICMarketsSC-Live31
24.50 × 2
Title : Aether Scalper

-The Pinnacle of Proprietary EURUSD Signal Intelligence


■ BRIEF DESCRIPTION

Aether AI Elite is not just another trading bot; it is a sophisticated, non-standard algorithmic powerhouse engineered exclusively for the EURUSD. This system is built upon a Proprietary Signal Synthesis Engine that has been rigorously validated to ensure professional-grade performance and astonishing stability.


■ THE CORE OF AETHER AI ELITE

Original AI Signal Core : Unlike common EAs that rely on lagging indicators, Aether AI Elite uses a unique, original logic that identifies "Institutional Pivot Zones." It filters out market noise to execute trades only at moments of maximum reliabil

ity.

Real-Time Multi-Stream Analysis : The system performs a live, 24/7 deep-dive into multiple auxiliary indicator data streams. By cross-referencing momentum, structural integrity, and volatility in real-time, it achieves an entry precision rarely seen in the retail market.

Unwavering Stability & Precision : Our "Wait-and-Strike" protocol ensures that the EA remains patient during uncertain market phases. By entering only when multiple high-probability factors align perfectly, the system maintains a fortress-like equity curve with minimal drawdown.

Intelligent Equity Protection : Features an advanced, proactive risk-shield including an institutional news filter and dynamic volume scaling. This ensures your capital is protected from irrational market shocks.


■ COPY-TRADING SPECIFICATIONS

Primary Asset: EURUSD (Specialized Focus)

Required Margin: Minimum $1,500 or more per 0.1 Lot. [ Leverage of 1:500 or more ]

Strategy Goal: Long-term, high-stability wealth compounding through elite-level algorithmic precision.




No hay comentarios
2026.01.18 01:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.18 01:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
