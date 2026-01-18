시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / Aether Scalper
Gil Chea Jeong

Aether Scalper

Gil Chea Jeong
0 리뷰
1
0 / 0 USD
0%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
23
이익 거래:
20 (86.95%)
손실 거래:
3 (13.04%)
최고의 거래:
46.32 USD
최악의 거래:
-13.00 USD
총 수익:
292.44 USD (761 pips)
총 손실:
-31.40 USD (62 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
12 (207.28 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
207.28 USD (12)
샤프 비율:
0.76
거래 활동:
n/a
최대 입금량:
0.00%
최근 거래:
2 일 전
주별 거래 수:
23
평균 유지 시간:
1 시간
회복 요인:
20.08
롱(주식매수):
9 (39.13%)
숏(주식차입매도):
14 (60.87%)
수익 요인:
9.31
기대수익:
11.35 USD
평균 이익:
14.62 USD
평균 손실:
-10.47 USD
연속 최대 손실:
1 (-13.00 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-13.00 USD (1)
월별 성장률:
4.75%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
3.60 USD
최대한의:
13.00 USD (0.23%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
자본금별:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
EURUSD 23
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
EURUSD 261
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
EURUSD 699
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +46.32 USD
최악의 거래: -13 USD
연속 최대 이익: 12
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +207.28 USD
연속 최대 손실: -13.00 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "FusionMarkets-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 8
FBS-Real-4
0.00 × 1
AltairInc-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 3
Valutrades-Real-HK
0.00 × 3
ForexChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 4
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live05
0.17 × 6
FusionMarkets-Live
0.34 × 47
FXPIG-LIVE
1.33 × 3
Just2Trade-Real
6.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live04
6.74 × 34
RoboForex-Pro-2
9.33 × 6
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
12.25 × 16
ICMarketsSC-Live31
24.50 × 2
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오

Title : Aether Scalper

-The Pinnacle of Proprietary EURUSD Signal Intelligence


■ BRIEF DESCRIPTION

Aether AI Elite is not just another trading bot; it is a sophisticated, non-standard algorithmic powerhouse engineered exclusively for the EURUSD. This system is built upon a Proprietary Signal Synthesis Engine that has been rigorously validated to ensure professional-grade performance and astonishing stability.


■ THE CORE OF AETHER AI ELITE

Original AI Signal Core : Unlike common EAs that rely on lagging indicators, Aether AI Elite uses a unique, original logic that identifies "Institutional Pivot Zones." It filters out market noise to execute trades only at moments of maximum reliabil

ity.

Real-Time Multi-Stream Analysis : The system performs a live, 24/7 deep-dive into multiple auxiliary indicator data streams. By cross-referencing momentum, structural integrity, and volatility in real-time, it achieves an entry precision rarely seen in the retail market.

Unwavering Stability & Precision : Our "Wait-and-Strike" protocol ensures that the EA remains patient during uncertain market phases. By entering only when multiple high-probability factors align perfectly, the system maintains a fortress-like equity curve with minimal drawdown.

Intelligent Equity Protection : Features an advanced, proactive risk-shield including an institutional news filter and dynamic volume scaling. This ensures your capital is protected from irrational market shocks.


■ COPY-TRADING SPECIFICATIONS

Primary Asset: EURUSD (Specialized Focus)

Required Margin: Minimum $1,500 or more per 0.1 Lot. [ Leverage of 1:500 or more ]

Strategy Goal: Long-term, high-stability wealth compounding through elite-level algorithmic precision.




리뷰 없음
2026.01.18 01:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.18 01:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오