Gil Chea Jeong

Aether Scalper

Gil Chea Jeong
0 comentários
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
0%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
23
Negociações com lucro:
20 (86.95%)
Negociações com perda:
3 (13.04%)
Melhor negociação:
46.32 USD
Pior negociação:
-13.00 USD
Lucro bruto:
292.44 USD (761 pips)
Perda bruta:
-31.40 USD (62 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
12 (207.28 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
207.28 USD (12)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.76
Atividade de negociação:
n/a
Depósito máximo carregado:
0.00%
Último negócio:
2 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
23
Tempo médio de espera:
1 hora
Fator de recuperação:
20.08
Negociações longas:
9 (39.13%)
Negociações curtas:
14 (60.87%)
Fator de lucro:
9.31
Valor esperado:
11.35 USD
Lucro médio:
14.62 USD
Perda média:
-10.47 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
1 (-13.00 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-13.00 USD (1)
Crescimento mensal:
4.75%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
3.60 USD
Máximo:
13.00 USD (0.23%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
EURUSD 23
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
EURUSD 261
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
EURUSD 699
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +46.32 USD
Pior negociação: -13 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 12
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 1
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +207.28 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -13.00 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "FusionMarkets-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 8
FBS-Real-4
0.00 × 1
AltairInc-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 3
Valutrades-Real-HK
0.00 × 3
ForexChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 4
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live05
0.17 × 6
FusionMarkets-Live
0.34 × 47
FXPIG-LIVE
1.33 × 3
Just2Trade-Real
6.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live04
6.74 × 34
RoboForex-Pro-2
9.33 × 6
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
12.25 × 16
ICMarketsSC-Live31
24.50 × 2
Title : Aether Scalper

-The Pinnacle of Proprietary EURUSD Signal Intelligence


■ BRIEF DESCRIPTION

Aether AI Elite is not just another trading bot; it is a sophisticated, non-standard algorithmic powerhouse engineered exclusively for the EURUSD. This system is built upon a Proprietary Signal Synthesis Engine that has been rigorously validated to ensure professional-grade performance and astonishing stability.


■ THE CORE OF AETHER AI ELITE

Original AI Signal Core : Unlike common EAs that rely on lagging indicators, Aether AI Elite uses a unique, original logic that identifies "Institutional Pivot Zones." It filters out market noise to execute trades only at moments of maximum reliabil

ity.

Real-Time Multi-Stream Analysis : The system performs a live, 24/7 deep-dive into multiple auxiliary indicator data streams. By cross-referencing momentum, structural integrity, and volatility in real-time, it achieves an entry precision rarely seen in the retail market.

Unwavering Stability & Precision : Our "Wait-and-Strike" protocol ensures that the EA remains patient during uncertain market phases. By entering only when multiple high-probability factors align perfectly, the system maintains a fortress-like equity curve with minimal drawdown.

Intelligent Equity Protection : Features an advanced, proactive risk-shield including an institutional news filter and dynamic volume scaling. This ensures your capital is protected from irrational market shocks.


■ COPY-TRADING SPECIFICATIONS

Primary Asset: EURUSD (Specialized Focus)

Required Margin: Minimum $1,500 or more per 0.1 Lot. [ Leverage of 1:500 or more ]

Strategy Goal: Long-term, high-stability wealth compounding through elite-level algorithmic precision.




Sem comentários
2026.01.18 01:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.18 01:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
