Gil Chea Jeong

Aether Scalper

Gil Chea Jeong
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
0%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
23
Profit Trade:
20 (86.95%)
Loss Trade:
3 (13.04%)
Best Trade:
46.32 USD
Worst Trade:
-13.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
292.44 USD (761 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-31.40 USD (62 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
12 (207.28 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
207.28 USD (12)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.76
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
23
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 ora
Fattore di recupero:
20.08
Long Trade:
9 (39.13%)
Short Trade:
14 (60.87%)
Fattore di profitto:
9.31
Profitto previsto:
11.35 USD
Profitto medio:
14.62 USD
Perdita media:
-10.47 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-13.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-13.00 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
4.75%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
3.60 USD
Massimale:
13.00 USD (0.23%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 23
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD 261
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD 699
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +46.32 USD
Worst Trade: -13 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 12
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +207.28 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -13.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FusionMarkets-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 8
FBS-Real-4
0.00 × 1
AltairInc-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 3
Valutrades-Real-HK
0.00 × 3
ForexChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 4
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live05
0.17 × 6
FusionMarkets-Live
0.34 × 47
FXPIG-LIVE
1.33 × 3
Just2Trade-Real
6.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live04
6.74 × 34
RoboForex-Pro-2
9.33 × 6
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
12.25 × 16
ICMarketsSC-Live31
24.50 × 2
Title : Aether Scalper

-The Pinnacle of Proprietary EURUSD Signal Intelligence


■ BRIEF DESCRIPTION

Aether AI Elite is not just another trading bot; it is a sophisticated, non-standard algorithmic powerhouse engineered exclusively for the EURUSD. This system is built upon a Proprietary Signal Synthesis Engine that has been rigorously validated to ensure professional-grade performance and astonishing stability.


■ THE CORE OF AETHER AI ELITE

Original AI Signal Core : Unlike common EAs that rely on lagging indicators, Aether AI Elite uses a unique, original logic that identifies "Institutional Pivot Zones." It filters out market noise to execute trades only at moments of maximum reliabil

ity.

Real-Time Multi-Stream Analysis : The system performs a live, 24/7 deep-dive into multiple auxiliary indicator data streams. By cross-referencing momentum, structural integrity, and volatility in real-time, it achieves an entry precision rarely seen in the retail market.

Unwavering Stability & Precision : Our "Wait-and-Strike" protocol ensures that the EA remains patient during uncertain market phases. By entering only when multiple high-probability factors align perfectly, the system maintains a fortress-like equity curve with minimal drawdown.

Intelligent Equity Protection : Features an advanced, proactive risk-shield including an institutional news filter and dynamic volume scaling. This ensures your capital is protected from irrational market shocks.


■ COPY-TRADING SPECIFICATIONS

Primary Asset: EURUSD (Specialized Focus)

Required Margin: Minimum $1,500 or more per 0.1 Lot. [ Leverage of 1:500 or more ]

Strategy Goal: Long-term, high-stability wealth compounding through elite-level algorithmic precision.




Non ci sono recensioni
2026.01.18 01:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.18 01:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
