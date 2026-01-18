SignalsSections
Gil Chea Jeong

Aether Scalper

0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
0%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
23
Profit Trades:
20 (86.95%)
Loss Trades:
3 (13.04%)
Best trade:
46.32 USD
Worst trade:
-13.00 USD
Gross Profit:
292.44 USD (761 pips)
Gross Loss:
-31.40 USD (62 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (207.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
207.28 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.76
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
20.08
Long Trades:
9 (39.13%)
Short Trades:
14 (60.87%)
Profit Factor:
9.31
Expected Payoff:
11.35 USD
Average Profit:
14.62 USD
Average Loss:
-10.47 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-13.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-13.00 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
4.75%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.60 USD
Maximal:
13.00 USD (0.23%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 23
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 261
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 699
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +46.32 USD
Worst trade: -13 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +207.28 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -13.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 8
FBS-Real-4
0.00 × 1
AltairInc-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 3
Valutrades-Real-HK
0.00 × 3
ForexChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 4
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live05
0.17 × 6
FusionMarkets-Live
0.34 × 47
FXPIG-LIVE
1.33 × 3
Just2Trade-Real
6.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live04
6.74 × 34
RoboForex-Pro-2
9.33 × 6
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
12.25 × 16
ICMarketsSC-Live31
24.50 × 2
Title : Aether Scalper

-The Pinnacle of Proprietary EURUSD Signal Intelligence


■ BRIEF DESCRIPTION

Aether AI Elite is not just another trading bot; it is a sophisticated, non-standard algorithmic powerhouse engineered exclusively for the EURUSD. This system is built upon a Proprietary Signal Synthesis Engine that has been rigorously validated to ensure professional-grade performance and astonishing stability.


■ THE CORE OF AETHER AI ELITE

Original AI Signal Core : Unlike common EAs that rely on lagging indicators, Aether AI Elite uses a unique, original logic that identifies "Institutional Pivot Zones." It filters out market noise to execute trades only at moments of maximum reliabil

ity.

Real-Time Multi-Stream Analysis : The system performs a live, 24/7 deep-dive into multiple auxiliary indicator data streams. By cross-referencing momentum, structural integrity, and volatility in real-time, it achieves an entry precision rarely seen in the retail market.

Unwavering Stability & Precision : Our "Wait-and-Strike" protocol ensures that the EA remains patient during uncertain market phases. By entering only when multiple high-probability factors align perfectly, the system maintains a fortress-like equity curve with minimal drawdown.

Intelligent Equity Protection : Features an advanced, proactive risk-shield including an institutional news filter and dynamic volume scaling. This ensures your capital is protected from irrational market shocks.


■ COPY-TRADING SPECIFICATIONS

Primary Asset: EURUSD (Specialized Focus)

Required Margin: Minimum $1,500 or more per 0.1 Lot. [ Leverage of 1:500 or more ]

Strategy Goal: Long-term, high-stability wealth compounding through elite-level algorithmic precision.




No reviews
2026.01.18 01:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.18 01:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
