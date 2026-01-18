SignaleKategorien
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
23
Gewinntrades:
20 (86.95%)
Verlusttrades:
3 (13.04%)
Bester Trade:
46.32 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-13.00 USD
Bruttoprofit:
292.44 USD (761 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-31.40 USD (62 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
12 (207.28 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
207.28 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.76
Trading-Aktivität:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Letzter Trade:
2 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
23
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Stunde
Erholungsfaktor:
20.08
Long-Positionen:
9 (39.13%)
Short-Positionen:
14 (60.87%)
Profit-Faktor:
9.31
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
11.35 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
14.62 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-10.47 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
1 (-13.00 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-13.00 USD (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
4.75%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
3.60 USD
Maximaler:
13.00 USD (0.23%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Kapital:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
EURUSD 23
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 261
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 699
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +46.32 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -13 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 12
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +207.28 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -13.00 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "FusionMarkets-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 8
FBS-Real-4
0.00 × 1
AltairInc-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 3
Valutrades-Real-HK
0.00 × 3
ForexChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 4
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live05
0.17 × 6
FusionMarkets-Live
0.34 × 47
FXPIG-LIVE
1.33 × 3
Just2Trade-Real
6.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live04
6.74 × 34
RoboForex-Pro-2
9.33 × 6
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
12.25 × 16
ICMarketsSC-Live31
24.50 × 2
Title : Aether Scalper

-The Pinnacle of Proprietary EURUSD Signal Intelligence


■ BRIEF DESCRIPTION

Aether AI Elite is not just another trading bot; it is a sophisticated, non-standard algorithmic powerhouse engineered exclusively for the EURUSD. This system is built upon a Proprietary Signal Synthesis Engine that has been rigorously validated to ensure professional-grade performance and astonishing stability.


■ THE CORE OF AETHER AI ELITE

Original AI Signal Core : Unlike common EAs that rely on lagging indicators, Aether AI Elite uses a unique, original logic that identifies "Institutional Pivot Zones." It filters out market noise to execute trades only at moments of maximum reliabil

ity.

Real-Time Multi-Stream Analysis : The system performs a live, 24/7 deep-dive into multiple auxiliary indicator data streams. By cross-referencing momentum, structural integrity, and volatility in real-time, it achieves an entry precision rarely seen in the retail market.

Unwavering Stability & Precision : Our "Wait-and-Strike" protocol ensures that the EA remains patient during uncertain market phases. By entering only when multiple high-probability factors align perfectly, the system maintains a fortress-like equity curve with minimal drawdown.

Intelligent Equity Protection : Features an advanced, proactive risk-shield including an institutional news filter and dynamic volume scaling. This ensures your capital is protected from irrational market shocks.


■ COPY-TRADING SPECIFICATIONS

Primary Asset: EURUSD (Specialized Focus)

Required Margin: Minimum $1,500 or more per 0.1 Lot. [ Leverage of 1:500 or more ]

Strategy Goal: Long-term, high-stability wealth compounding through elite-level algorithmic precision.




Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.18 01:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.18 01:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
