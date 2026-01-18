信号部分
Gil Chea Jeong

Aether Scalper

0条评论
1
0 / 0 USD
0%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
23
盈利交易:
20 (86.95%)
亏损交易:
3 (13.04%)
最好交易:
46.32 USD
最差交易:
-13.00 USD
毛利:
292.44 USD (761 pips)
毛利亏损:
-31.40 USD (62 pips)
最大连续赢利:
12 (207.28 USD)
最大连续盈利:
207.28 USD (12)
夏普比率:
0.76
交易活动:
n/a
最大入金加载:
0.00%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
23
平均持有时间:
1 一小时
采收率:
20.08
长期交易:
9 (39.13%)
短期交易:
14 (60.87%)
利润因子:
9.31
预期回报:
11.35 USD
平均利润:
14.62 USD
平均损失:
-10.47 USD
最大连续失误:
1 (-13.00 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-13.00 USD (1)
每月增长:
4.75%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
3.60 USD
最大值:
13.00 USD (0.23%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
净值:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
EURUSD 23
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
EURUSD 261
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
EURUSD 699
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +46.32 USD
最差交易: -13 USD
最大连续赢利: 12
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +207.28 USD
最大连续亏损: -13.00 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 FusionMarkets-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 8
FBS-Real-4
0.00 × 1
AltairInc-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 3
Valutrades-Real-HK
0.00 × 3
ForexChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 4
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live05
0.17 × 6
FusionMarkets-Live
0.34 × 47
FXPIG-LIVE
1.33 × 3
Just2Trade-Real
6.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live04
6.74 × 34
RoboForex-Pro-2
9.33 × 6
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
12.25 × 16
ICMarketsSC-Live31
24.50 × 2
Title : Aether Scalper

-The Pinnacle of Proprietary EURUSD Signal Intelligence


■ BRIEF DESCRIPTION

Aether AI Elite is not just another trading bot; it is a sophisticated, non-standard algorithmic powerhouse engineered exclusively for the EURUSD. This system is built upon a Proprietary Signal Synthesis Engine that has been rigorously validated to ensure professional-grade performance and astonishing stability.


■ THE CORE OF AETHER AI ELITE

Original AI Signal Core : Unlike common EAs that rely on lagging indicators, Aether AI Elite uses a unique, original logic that identifies "Institutional Pivot Zones." It filters out market noise to execute trades only at moments of maximum reliabil

ity.

Real-Time Multi-Stream Analysis : The system performs a live, 24/7 deep-dive into multiple auxiliary indicator data streams. By cross-referencing momentum, structural integrity, and volatility in real-time, it achieves an entry precision rarely seen in the retail market.

Unwavering Stability & Precision : Our "Wait-and-Strike" protocol ensures that the EA remains patient during uncertain market phases. By entering only when multiple high-probability factors align perfectly, the system maintains a fortress-like equity curve with minimal drawdown.

Intelligent Equity Protection : Features an advanced, proactive risk-shield including an institutional news filter and dynamic volume scaling. This ensures your capital is protected from irrational market shocks.


■ COPY-TRADING SPECIFICATIONS

Primary Asset: EURUSD (Specialized Focus)

Required Margin: Minimum $1,500 or more per 0.1 Lot. [ Leverage of 1:500 or more ]

Strategy Goal: Long-term, high-stability wealth compounding through elite-level algorithmic precision.




