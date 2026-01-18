- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|23
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|261
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|699
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FusionMarkets-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.00 × 8
|
FBS-Real-4
|0.00 × 1
|
AltairInc-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 3
|
Valutrades-Real-HK
|0.00 × 3
|
ForexChief-DirectFX
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.17 × 6
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.34 × 47
|
FXPIG-LIVE
|1.33 × 3
|
Just2Trade-Real
|6.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|6.74 × 34
|
RoboForex-Pro-2
|9.33 × 6
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|12.25 × 16
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|24.50 × 2
Title : Aether Scalper
-The Pinnacle of Proprietary EURUSD Signal Intelligence
■ BRIEF DESCRIPTION
Aether AI Elite is not just another trading bot; it is a sophisticated, non-standard algorithmic powerhouse engineered exclusively for the EURUSD. This system is built upon a Proprietary Signal Synthesis Engine that has been rigorously validated to ensure professional-grade performance and astonishing stability.
■ THE CORE OF AETHER AI ELITE
Original AI Signal Core : Unlike common EAs that rely on lagging indicators, Aether AI Elite uses a unique, original logic that identifies "Institutional Pivot Zones." It filters out market noise to execute trades only at moments of maximum reliabil
ity.
Real-Time Multi-Stream Analysis : The system performs a live, 24/7 deep-dive into multiple auxiliary indicator data streams. By cross-referencing momentum, structural integrity, and volatility in real-time, it achieves an entry precision rarely seen in the retail market.
Unwavering Stability & Precision : Our "Wait-and-Strike" protocol ensures that the EA remains patient during uncertain market phases. By entering only when multiple high-probability factors align perfectly, the system maintains a fortress-like equity curve with minimal drawdown.
Intelligent Equity Protection : Features an advanced, proactive risk-shield including an institutional news filter and dynamic volume scaling. This ensures your capital is protected from irrational market shocks.
■ COPY-TRADING SPECIFICATIONS
Primary Asset: EURUSD (Specialized Focus)
Required Margin: Minimum $1,500 or more per 0.1 Lot. [ Leverage of 1:500 or more ]
Strategy Goal: Long-term, high-stability wealth compounding through elite-level algorithmic precision.