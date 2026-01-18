SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Aether Scalper
Gil Chea Jeong

Aether Scalper

0 avis
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
0%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
23
Bénéfice trades:
20 (86.95%)
Perte trades:
3 (13.04%)
Meilleure transaction:
46.32 USD
Pire transaction:
-13.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
292.44 USD (761 pips)
Perte brute:
-31.40 USD (62 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
12 (207.28 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
207.28 USD (12)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.76
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
23
Temps de détention moyen:
1 heure
Facteur de récupération:
20.08
Longs trades:
9 (39.13%)
Courts trades:
14 (60.87%)
Facteur de profit:
9.31
Rendement attendu:
11.35 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
14.62 USD
Perte moyenne:
-10.47 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-13.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-13.00 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
4.75%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
3.60 USD
Maximal:
13.00 USD (0.23%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 23
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 261
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 699
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +46.32 USD
Pire transaction: -13 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 12
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +207.28 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -13.00 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FusionMarkets-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 8
FBS-Real-4
0.00 × 1
AltairInc-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 3
Valutrades-Real-HK
0.00 × 3
ForexChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 4
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live05
0.17 × 6
FusionMarkets-Live
0.34 × 47
FXPIG-LIVE
1.33 × 3
Just2Trade-Real
6.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live04
6.74 × 34
RoboForex-Pro-2
9.33 × 6
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
12.25 × 16
ICMarketsSC-Live31
24.50 × 2
Title : Aether Scalper

-The Pinnacle of Proprietary EURUSD Signal Intelligence


■ BRIEF DESCRIPTION

Aether AI Elite is not just another trading bot; it is a sophisticated, non-standard algorithmic powerhouse engineered exclusively for the EURUSD. This system is built upon a Proprietary Signal Synthesis Engine that has been rigorously validated to ensure professional-grade performance and astonishing stability.


■ THE CORE OF AETHER AI ELITE

Original AI Signal Core : Unlike common EAs that rely on lagging indicators, Aether AI Elite uses a unique, original logic that identifies "Institutional Pivot Zones." It filters out market noise to execute trades only at moments of maximum reliabil

ity.

Real-Time Multi-Stream Analysis : The system performs a live, 24/7 deep-dive into multiple auxiliary indicator data streams. By cross-referencing momentum, structural integrity, and volatility in real-time, it achieves an entry precision rarely seen in the retail market.

Unwavering Stability & Precision : Our "Wait-and-Strike" protocol ensures that the EA remains patient during uncertain market phases. By entering only when multiple high-probability factors align perfectly, the system maintains a fortress-like equity curve with minimal drawdown.

Intelligent Equity Protection : Features an advanced, proactive risk-shield including an institutional news filter and dynamic volume scaling. This ensures your capital is protected from irrational market shocks.


■ COPY-TRADING SPECIFICATIONS

Primary Asset: EURUSD (Specialized Focus)

Required Margin: Minimum $1,500 or more per 0.1 Lot. [ Leverage of 1:500 or more ]

Strategy Goal: Long-term, high-stability wealth compounding through elite-level algorithmic precision.




