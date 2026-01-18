- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|23
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|EURUSD
|261
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|EURUSD
|699
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "FusionMarkets-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.00 × 8
|
FBS-Real-4
|0.00 × 1
|
AltairInc-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 3
|
Valutrades-Real-HK
|0.00 × 3
|
ForexChief-DirectFX
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.17 × 6
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.34 × 47
|
FXPIG-LIVE
|1.33 × 3
|
Just2Trade-Real
|6.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|6.74 × 34
|
RoboForex-Pro-2
|9.33 × 6
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|12.25 × 16
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|24.50 × 2
Title : Aether Scalper
-The Pinnacle of Proprietary EURUSD Signal Intelligence
■ BRIEF DESCRIPTION
Aether AI Elite is not just another trading bot; it is a sophisticated, non-standard algorithmic powerhouse engineered exclusively for the EURUSD. This system is built upon a Proprietary Signal Synthesis Engine that has been rigorously validated to ensure professional-grade performance and astonishing stability.
■ THE CORE OF AETHER AI ELITE
Original AI Signal Core : Unlike common EAs that rely on lagging indicators, Aether AI Elite uses a unique, original logic that identifies "Institutional Pivot Zones." It filters out market noise to execute trades only at moments of maximum reliabil
ity.
Real-Time Multi-Stream Analysis : The system performs a live, 24/7 deep-dive into multiple auxiliary indicator data streams. By cross-referencing momentum, structural integrity, and volatility in real-time, it achieves an entry precision rarely seen in the retail market.
Unwavering Stability & Precision : Our "Wait-and-Strike" protocol ensures that the EA remains patient during uncertain market phases. By entering only when multiple high-probability factors align perfectly, the system maintains a fortress-like equity curve with minimal drawdown.
Intelligent Equity Protection : Features an advanced, proactive risk-shield including an institutional news filter and dynamic volume scaling. This ensures your capital is protected from irrational market shocks.
■ COPY-TRADING SPECIFICATIONS
Primary Asset: EURUSD (Specialized Focus)
Required Margin: Minimum $1,500 or more per 0.1 Lot. [ Leverage of 1:500 or more ]
Strategy Goal: Long-term, high-stability wealth compounding through elite-level algorithmic precision.