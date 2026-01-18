СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 4 / Aether Scalper
Gil Chea Jeong

Aether Scalper

Gil Chea Jeong
0 отзывов
1 неделя
0 / 0 USD
0%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
23
Прибыльных трейдов:
20 (86.95%)
Убыточных трейдов:
3 (13.04%)
Лучший трейд:
46.32 USD
Худший трейд:
-13.00 USD
Общая прибыль:
292.44 USD (761 pips)
Общий убыток:
-31.40 USD (62 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
12 (207.28 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
207.28 USD (12)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.76
Торговая активность:
n/a
Макс. загрузка депозита:
0.00%
Последний трейд:
2 дня
Трейдов в неделю:
23
Ср. время удержания:
1 час
Фактор восстановления:
20.08
Длинных трейдов:
9 (39.13%)
Коротких трейдов:
14 (60.87%)
Профит фактор:
9.31
Мат. ожидание:
11.35 USD
Средняя прибыль:
14.62 USD
Средний убыток:
-10.47 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
1 (-13.00 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-13.00 USD (1)
Прирост в месяц:
4.75%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
3.60 USD
Максимальная:
13.00 USD (0.23%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
По эквити:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
EURUSD 23
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
EURUSD 261
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
EURUSD 699
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +46.32 USD
Худший трейд: -13 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 12
Макс. серия проигрышей: 1
Макс. прибыль в серии: +207.28 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -13.00 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "FusionMarkets-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 8
FBS-Real-4
0.00 × 1
AltairInc-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 3
Valutrades-Real-HK
0.00 × 3
ForexChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real
0.00 × 4
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live05
0.17 × 6
FusionMarkets-Live
0.34 × 47
FXPIG-LIVE
1.33 × 3
Just2Trade-Real
6.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live04
6.74 × 34
RoboForex-Pro-2
9.33 × 6
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
12.25 × 16
ICMarketsSC-Live31
24.50 × 2
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

Title : Aether Scalper

-The Pinnacle of Proprietary EURUSD Signal Intelligence


■ BRIEF DESCRIPTION

Aether AI Elite is not just another trading bot; it is a sophisticated, non-standard algorithmic powerhouse engineered exclusively for the EURUSD. This system is built upon a Proprietary Signal Synthesis Engine that has been rigorously validated to ensure professional-grade performance and astonishing stability.


■ THE CORE OF AETHER AI ELITE

Original AI Signal Core : Unlike common EAs that rely on lagging indicators, Aether AI Elite uses a unique, original logic that identifies "Institutional Pivot Zones." It filters out market noise to execute trades only at moments of maximum reliabil

ity.

Real-Time Multi-Stream Analysis : The system performs a live, 24/7 deep-dive into multiple auxiliary indicator data streams. By cross-referencing momentum, structural integrity, and volatility in real-time, it achieves an entry precision rarely seen in the retail market.

Unwavering Stability & Precision : Our "Wait-and-Strike" protocol ensures that the EA remains patient during uncertain market phases. By entering only when multiple high-probability factors align perfectly, the system maintains a fortress-like equity curve with minimal drawdown.

Intelligent Equity Protection : Features an advanced, proactive risk-shield including an institutional news filter and dynamic volume scaling. This ensures your capital is protected from irrational market shocks.


■ COPY-TRADING SPECIFICATIONS

Primary Asset: EURUSD (Specialized Focus)

Required Margin: Minimum $1,500 or more per 0.1 Lot. [ Leverage of 1:500 or more ]

Strategy Goal: Long-term, high-stability wealth compounding through elite-level algorithmic precision.




Нет отзывов
2026.01.18 01:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.18 01:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика