SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / ShieldFX
Leonardo Da Silva Hidalgo

ShieldFX

Leonardo Da Silva Hidalgo
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 33 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2026 0%
HantecMarketsMU-MT5
1:50
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
15
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
8 (53.33%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
7 (46.67%)
En iyi işlem:
3.20 USD
En kötü işlem:
-6.84 USD
Brüt kâr:
13.92 USD (814 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-12.72 USD (1 029 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
6 (10.50 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
10.50 USD (6)
Sharpe oranı:
0.04
Alım-satım etkinliği:
39.08%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
51.30%
En son işlem:
9 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
17
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
0.14
Alış işlemleri:
9 (60.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
6 (40.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.09
Beklenen getiri:
0.08 USD
Ortalama kâr:
1.74 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-1.82 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
4 (-8.68 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-8.68 USD (4)
Aylık büyüme:
0.05%
Algo alım-satım:
6%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
3.76 USD
Maksimum:
8.68 USD (1.53%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.67% (3.76 USD)
Varlığa göre:
4.00% (44.74 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 9
EURUSD 2
GBPUSD 2
EURJPY 1
USDJPY 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 1
EURUSD 2
GBPUSD 2
EURJPY 3
USDJPY -7
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD -120
EURUSD 98
GBPUSD 91
EURJPY 253
USDJPY -537
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +3.20 USD
En kötü işlem: -7 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 6
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +10.50 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -8.68 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "HantecMarketsMU-MT5" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

📊 Professional Description – Human Forex Signal Provider

This signal provider is operated by an experienced human trader, actively trading the Forex market with a strong focus on security, reliability, and disciplined risk management.

All trading decisions are made manually, based on structured technical analysis, market reading, and professional experience. Strict rules are applied to position sizing, drawdown control, and capital preservation, aiming for steady and sustainable profitability over time.

No automated robots or high-risk strategies are used. Each trade is carefully planned, monitored, and managed by the trader, prioritizing capital protection first, profits second.

This service is designed for traders and investors who value transparency, professionalism, and consistency, understanding that real profitability in Forex comes from discipline, experience, and responsible risk management.

İnceleme yok
2026.01.19 05:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.19 04:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.19 03:36
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.19 02:36
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.16 01:51
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.16 01:51
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.16 01:51
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.15 23:51
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.15 23:51
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.15 23:51
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.15 23:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.15 23:51
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
ShieldFX
Ayda 33 USD
0%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
1
6%
15
53%
39%
1.09
0.08
USD
4%
1:50
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.