Leonardo Da Silva Hidalgo

ShieldFX

Leonardo Da Silva Hidalgo
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
1 Woche
0 / 0 USD
Für 33 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2026 0%
HantecMarketsMU-MT5
1:50
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
15
Gewinntrades:
8 (53.33%)
Verlusttrades:
7 (46.67%)
Bester Trade:
3.20 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-6.84 USD
Bruttoprofit:
13.92 USD (814 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-12.72 USD (1 029 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
6 (10.50 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
10.50 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading-Aktivität:
40.55%
Max deposit load:
51.30%
Letzter Trade:
10 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
17
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Stunde
Erholungsfaktor:
0.14
Long-Positionen:
9 (60.00%)
Short-Positionen:
6 (40.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.09
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.08 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
1.74 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-1.82 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
4 (-8.68 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-8.68 USD (4)
Wachstum pro Monat :
0.05%
Algo-Trading:
6%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
3.76 USD
Maximaler:
8.68 USD (1.53%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.67% (3.76 USD)
Kapital:
4.00% (44.74 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 9
EURUSD 2
GBPUSD 2
EURJPY 1
USDJPY 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1
EURUSD 2
GBPUSD 2
EURJPY 3
USDJPY -7
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -120
EURUSD 98
GBPUSD 91
EURJPY 253
USDJPY -537
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +3.20 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -7 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 6
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 4
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +10.50 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -8.68 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "HantecMarketsMU-MT5" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

📊 Professional Description – Human Forex Signal Provider

This signal provider is operated by an experienced human trader, actively trading the Forex market with a strong focus on security, reliability, and disciplined risk management.

All trading decisions are made manually, based on structured technical analysis, market reading, and professional experience. Strict rules are applied to position sizing, drawdown control, and capital preservation, aiming for steady and sustainable profitability over time.

No automated robots or high-risk strategies are used. Each trade is carefully planned, monitored, and managed by the trader, prioritizing capital protection first, profits second.

This service is designed for traders and investors who value transparency, professionalism, and consistency, understanding that real profitability in Forex comes from discipline, experience, and responsible risk management.

Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.19 05:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.19 04:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.19 03:36
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.19 02:36
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.16 01:51
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.16 01:51
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.16 01:51
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.15 23:51
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.15 23:51
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.15 23:51
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.15 23:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.15 23:51
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
