- 成長
- 残高
- エクイティ
- ドローダウン
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|9
|EURUSD
|2
|GBPUSD
|2
|EURJPY
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|XAUUSD
|1
|EURUSD
|2
|GBPUSD
|2
|EURJPY
|3
|USDJPY
|-7
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|XAUUSD
|-120
|EURUSD
|98
|GBPUSD
|91
|EURJPY
|253
|USDJPY
|-537
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"HantecMarketsMU-MT5"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
📊 Professional Description – Human Forex Signal Provider
This signal provider is operated by an experienced human trader, actively trading the Forex market with a strong focus on security, reliability, and disciplined risk management.
All trading decisions are made manually, based on structured technical analysis, market reading, and professional experience. Strict rules are applied to position sizing, drawdown control, and capital preservation, aiming for steady and sustainable profitability over time.
No automated robots or high-risk strategies are used. Each trade is carefully planned, monitored, and managed by the trader, prioritizing capital protection first, profits second.
This service is designed for traders and investors who value transparency, professionalism, and consistency, understanding that real profitability in Forex comes from discipline, experience, and responsible risk management.
