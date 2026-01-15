シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / ShieldFX
Leonardo Da Silva Hidalgo

ShieldFX

Leonardo Da Silva Hidalgo
レビュー0件
信頼性
1週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  33  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2026 0%
HantecMarketsMU-MT5
1:50
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
15
利益トレード:
8 (53.33%)
損失トレード:
7 (46.67%)
ベストトレード:
3.20 USD
最悪のトレード:
-6.84 USD
総利益:
13.92 USD (814 pips)
総損失:
-12.72 USD (1 029 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
6 (10.50 USD)
最大連続利益:
10.50 USD (6)
シャープレシオ:
0.04
取引アクティビティ:
40.55%
最大入金額:
51.30%
最近のトレード:
11 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
17
平均保有時間:
1 時間
リカバリーファクター:
0.14
長いトレード:
9 (60.00%)
短いトレード:
6 (40.00%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.09
期待されたペイオフ:
0.08 USD
平均利益:
1.74 USD
平均損失:
-1.82 USD
最大連続の負け:
4 (-8.68 USD)
最大連続損失:
-8.68 USD (4)
月間成長:
0.05%
アルゴリズム取引:
6%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
3.76 USD
最大の:
8.68 USD (1.53%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
0.67% (3.76 USD)
エクイティによる:
4.00% (44.74 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 9
EURUSD 2
GBPUSD 2
EURJPY 1
USDJPY 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 1
EURUSD 2
GBPUSD 2
EURJPY 3
USDJPY -7
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD -120
EURUSD 98
GBPUSD 91
EURJPY 253
USDJPY -537
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +3.20 USD
最悪のトレード: -7 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 6
最大連続の負け: 4
最大連続利益: +10.50 USD
最大連続損失: -8.68 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"HantecMarketsMU-MT5"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

📊 Professional Description – Human Forex Signal Provider

This signal provider is operated by an experienced human trader, actively trading the Forex market with a strong focus on security, reliability, and disciplined risk management.

All trading decisions are made manually, based on structured technical analysis, market reading, and professional experience. Strict rules are applied to position sizing, drawdown control, and capital preservation, aiming for steady and sustainable profitability over time.

No automated robots or high-risk strategies are used. Each trade is carefully planned, monitored, and managed by the trader, prioritizing capital protection first, profits second.

This service is designed for traders and investors who value transparency, professionalism, and consistency, understanding that real profitability in Forex comes from discipline, experience, and responsible risk management.

レビューなし
2026.01.19 05:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.19 04:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.19 03:36
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.19 02:36
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.16 01:51
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.16 01:51
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.16 01:51
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.15 23:51
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.15 23:51
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.15 23:51
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.15 23:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.15 23:51
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
