Leonardo Da Silva Hidalgo

ShieldFX

Leonardo Da Silva Hidalgo
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 33 USD per month
growth since 2026 0%
HantecMarketsMU-MT5
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
15
Profit Trades:
8 (53.33%)
Loss Trades:
7 (46.67%)
Best trade:
3.20 USD
Worst trade:
-6.84 USD
Gross Profit:
13.92 USD (814 pips)
Gross Loss:
-12.72 USD (1 029 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (10.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
10.50 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
40.55%
Max deposit load:
51.30%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.14
Long Trades:
9 (60.00%)
Short Trades:
6 (40.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.09
Expected Payoff:
0.08 USD
Average Profit:
1.74 USD
Average Loss:
-1.82 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-8.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8.68 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
0.05%
Algo trading:
6%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.76 USD
Maximal:
8.68 USD (1.53%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.67% (3.76 USD)
By Equity:
4.00% (44.74 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 9
EURUSD 2
GBPUSD 2
EURJPY 1
USDJPY 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1
EURUSD 2
GBPUSD 2
EURJPY 3
USDJPY -7
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -120
EURUSD 98
GBPUSD 91
EURJPY 253
USDJPY -537
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3.20 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +10.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8.68 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HantecMarketsMU-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

📊 Professional Description – Human Forex Signal Provider

This signal provider is operated by an experienced human trader, actively trading the Forex market with a strong focus on security, reliability, and disciplined risk management.

All trading decisions are made manually, based on structured technical analysis, market reading, and professional experience. Strict rules are applied to position sizing, drawdown control, and capital preservation, aiming for steady and sustainable profitability over time.

No automated robots or high-risk strategies are used. Each trade is carefully planned, monitored, and managed by the trader, prioritizing capital protection first, profits second.

This service is designed for traders and investors who value transparency, professionalism, and consistency, understanding that real profitability in Forex comes from discipline, experience, and responsible risk management.

No reviews
2026.01.19 05:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.19 04:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.19 03:36
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.19 02:36
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.16 01:51
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.16 01:51
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.16 01:51
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.15 23:51
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.15 23:51
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.15 23:51
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.15 23:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.15 23:51
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
