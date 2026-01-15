- 자본
- 축소
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|9
|EURUSD
|2
|GBPUSD
|2
|EURJPY
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD
|1
|EURUSD
|2
|GBPUSD
|2
|EURJPY
|3
|USDJPY
|-7
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD
|-120
|EURUSD
|98
|GBPUSD
|91
|EURJPY
|253
|USDJPY
|-537
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "HantecMarketsMU-MT5"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
데이터 없음
📊 Professional Description – Human Forex Signal Provider
This signal provider is operated by an experienced human trader, actively trading the Forex market with a strong focus on security, reliability, and disciplined risk management.
All trading decisions are made manually, based on structured technical analysis, market reading, and professional experience. Strict rules are applied to position sizing, drawdown control, and capital preservation, aiming for steady and sustainable profitability over time.
No automated robots or high-risk strategies are used. Each trade is carefully planned, monitored, and managed by the trader, prioritizing capital protection first, profits second.
This service is designed for traders and investors who value transparency, professionalism, and consistency, understanding that real profitability in Forex comes from discipline, experience, and responsible risk management.
