Leonardo Da Silva Hidalgo

ShieldFX

Leonardo Da Silva Hidalgo
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 33 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2026 0%
HantecMarketsMU-MT5
1:50
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
15
Bénéfice trades:
8 (53.33%)
Perte trades:
7 (46.67%)
Meilleure transaction:
3.20 USD
Pire transaction:
-6.84 USD
Bénéfice brut:
13.92 USD (814 pips)
Perte brute:
-12.72 USD (1 029 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
6 (10.50 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
10.50 USD (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.04
Activité de trading:
37.53%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
51.30%
Dernier trade:
8 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
17
Temps de détention moyen:
1 heure
Facteur de récupération:
0.14
Longs trades:
9 (60.00%)
Courts trades:
6 (40.00%)
Facteur de profit:
1.09
Rendement attendu:
0.08 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.74 USD
Perte moyenne:
-1.82 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-8.68 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-8.68 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.05%
Algo trading:
6%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
3.76 USD
Maximal:
8.68 USD (1.53%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.67% (3.76 USD)
Par fonds propres:
4.00% (44.74 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 9
EURUSD 2
GBPUSD 2
EURJPY 1
USDJPY 1
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1
EURUSD 2
GBPUSD 2
EURJPY 3
USDJPY -7
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -120
EURUSD 98
GBPUSD 91
EURJPY 253
USDJPY -537
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +3.20 USD
Pire transaction: -7 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 6
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +10.50 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -8.68 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "HantecMarketsMU-MT5" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

📊 Professional Description – Human Forex Signal Provider

This signal provider is operated by an experienced human trader, actively trading the Forex market with a strong focus on security, reliability, and disciplined risk management.

All trading decisions are made manually, based on structured technical analysis, market reading, and professional experience. Strict rules are applied to position sizing, drawdown control, and capital preservation, aiming for steady and sustainable profitability over time.

No automated robots or high-risk strategies are used. Each trade is carefully planned, monitored, and managed by the trader, prioritizing capital protection first, profits second.

This service is designed for traders and investors who value transparency, professionalism, and consistency, understanding that real profitability in Forex comes from discipline, experience, and responsible risk management.

Aucun avis
2026.01.19 05:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.19 04:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.19 03:36
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.19 02:36
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.16 01:51
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.16 01:51
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.16 01:51
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.15 23:51
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.15 23:51
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.15 23:51
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.15 23:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.15 23:51
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
