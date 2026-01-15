- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|9
|EURUSD
|2
|GBPUSD
|2
|EURJPY
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|1
|EURUSD
|2
|GBPUSD
|2
|EURJPY
|3
|USDJPY
|-7
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|-120
|EURUSD
|98
|GBPUSD
|91
|EURJPY
|253
|USDJPY
|-537
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 HantecMarketsMU-MT5 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
📊 Professional Description – Human Forex Signal Provider
This signal provider is operated by an experienced human trader, actively trading the Forex market with a strong focus on security, reliability, and disciplined risk management.
All trading decisions are made manually, based on structured technical analysis, market reading, and professional experience. Strict rules are applied to position sizing, drawdown control, and capital preservation, aiming for steady and sustainable profitability over time.
No automated robots or high-risk strategies are used. Each trade is carefully planned, monitored, and managed by the trader, prioritizing capital protection first, profits second.
This service is designed for traders and investors who value transparency, professionalism, and consistency, understanding that real profitability in Forex comes from discipline, experience, and responsible risk management.
