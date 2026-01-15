SinyallerBölümler
Filipe Pereira De Lima

UltraScalper XAUUSD

Filipe Pereira De Lima
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2026 46%
VantageInternational-Live 14
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
546
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
379 (69.41%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
167 (30.59%)
En iyi işlem:
32.38 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-30.88 EUR
Brüt kâr:
1 045.83 EUR (72 383 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-592.68 EUR (56 642 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
46 (71.24 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
71.24 EUR (46)
Sharpe oranı:
0.17
Alım-satım etkinliği:
51.13%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
7.89%
En son işlem:
3 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
548
Ort. tutma süresi:
19 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
5.61
Alış işlemleri:
318 (58.24%)
Satış işlemleri:
228 (41.76%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.76
Beklenen getiri:
0.83 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
2.76 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-3.55 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
6 (-22.84 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-46.56 EUR (2)
Aylık büyüme:
46.25%
Algo alım-satım:
94%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
17.82 EUR
Maksimum:
80.78 EUR (8.76%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
9.98% (46.56 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
6.71% (144.70 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 546
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 517
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 16K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +32.38 EUR
En kötü işlem: -31 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 46
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +71.24 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -22.84 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "VantageInternational-Live 14" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

UltraScalper – Advanced Multi-Timeframe Scalping EA

UltraScalper is a high-performance scalping Expert Advisor designed to exploit short-term price inefficiencies with precision and speed.
Built around a dynamic multi-timeframe structure, it adapts to changing market conditions while maintaining continuous market exposure.

The system operates with an intelligent position distribution that naturally balances market moves, allowing it to navigate volatility without relying on traditional stop-loss mechanics. This approach enables UltraScalper to capitalize on frequent micro-movements while managing risk at the portfolio level rather than on individual trades.

UltraScalper includes real-time market state awareness, advanced drawdown monitoring, and automated protective mechanisms to ensure disciplined execution during adverse conditions. Its logic focuses on cycle efficiency, aiming to recover temporary drawdowns through structured market re-entries instead of reactive trade closures.

Designed for traders who understand controlled risk and active exposure, UltraScalper combines aggressive opportunity capture with systematic risk supervision — making it suitable for both automated and semi-automated trading environments.


İnceleme yok
2026.01.15 22:49
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.15 22:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
