- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|562
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|XAUUSD
|534
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|XAUUSD
|16K
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "VantageInternational-Live 14" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
UltraScalper – Advanced Multi-Timeframe Scalping EA
UltraScalper is a high-performance scalping Expert Advisor designed to exploit short-term price inefficiencies with precision and speed.
Built around a dynamic multi-timeframe structure, it adapts to changing market conditions while maintaining continuous market exposure.
The system operates with an intelligent position distribution that naturally balances market moves, allowing it to navigate volatility without relying on traditional stop-loss mechanics. This approach enables UltraScalper to capitalize on frequent micro-movements while managing risk at the portfolio level rather than on individual trades.
UltraScalper includes real-time market state awareness, advanced drawdown monitoring, and automated protective mechanisms to ensure disciplined execution during adverse conditions. Its logic focuses on cycle efficiency, aiming to recover temporary drawdowns through structured market re-entries instead of reactive trade closures.
Designed for traders who understand controlled risk and active exposure, UltraScalper combines aggressive opportunity capture with systematic risk supervision — making it suitable for both automated and semi-automated trading environments.
