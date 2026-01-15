СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / UltraScalper XAUUSD
Filipe Pereira De Lima

UltraScalper XAUUSD

Filipe Pereira De Lima
0 отзывов
Надежность
1 неделя
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 47%
VantageInternational-Live 14
1:500
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
562
Прибыльных трейдов:
389 (69.21%)
Убыточных трейдов:
173 (30.78%)
Лучший трейд:
32.38 EUR
Худший трейд:
-30.88 EUR
Общая прибыль:
1 071.30 EUR (74 115 pips)
Общий убыток:
-602.90 EUR (57 641 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
46 (71.24 EUR)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
71.24 EUR (46)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.17
Торговая активность:
49.53%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
7.89%
Последний трейд:
2 минуты
Трейдов в неделю:
565
Ср. время удержания:
19 минут
Фактор восстановления:
5.80
Длинных трейдов:
326 (58.01%)
Коротких трейдов:
236 (41.99%)
Профит фактор:
1.78
Мат. ожидание:
0.83 EUR
Средняя прибыль:
2.75 EUR
Средний убыток:
-3.48 EUR
Макс. серия проигрышей:
6 (-22.84 EUR)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-46.56 EUR (2)
Прирост в месяц:
47.29%
Алготрейдинг:
95%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
17.82 EUR
Максимальная:
80.78 EUR (8.76%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
9.98% (46.56 EUR)
По эквити:
6.71% (144.70 EUR)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 562
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 534
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 16K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +32.38 EUR
Худший трейд: -31 EUR
Макс. серия выигрышей: 46
Макс. серия проигрышей: 2
Макс. прибыль в серии: +71.24 EUR
Макс. убыток в серии: -22.84 EUR

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "VantageInternational-Live 14" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

UltraScalper – Advanced Multi-Timeframe Scalping EA

UltraScalper is a high-performance scalping Expert Advisor designed to exploit short-term price inefficiencies with precision and speed.
Built around a dynamic multi-timeframe structure, it adapts to changing market conditions while maintaining continuous market exposure.

The system operates with an intelligent position distribution that naturally balances market moves, allowing it to navigate volatility without relying on traditional stop-loss mechanics. This approach enables UltraScalper to capitalize on frequent micro-movements while managing risk at the portfolio level rather than on individual trades.

UltraScalper includes real-time market state awareness, advanced drawdown monitoring, and automated protective mechanisms to ensure disciplined execution during adverse conditions. Its logic focuses on cycle efficiency, aiming to recover temporary drawdowns through structured market re-entries instead of reactive trade closures.

Designed for traders who understand controlled risk and active exposure, UltraScalper combines aggressive opportunity capture with systematic risk supervision — making it suitable for both automated and semi-automated trading environments.


Нет отзывов
2026.01.15 22:49
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.15 22:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
UltraScalper XAUUSD
30 USD в месяц
47%
0
0
USD
2.2K
EUR
1
95%
562
69%
50%
1.77
0.83
EUR
10%
1:500
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 5.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.