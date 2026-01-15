シグナルセクション
Filipe Pereira De Lima

UltraScalper XAUUSD

Filipe Pereira De Lima
レビュー0件
信頼性
1週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2026 47%
VantageInternational-Live 14
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
554
利益トレード:
383 (69.13%)
損失トレード:
171 (30.87%)
ベストトレード:
32.38 EUR
最悪のトレード:
-30.88 EUR
総利益:
1 059.87 EUR (73 068 pips)
総損失:
-601.29 EUR (57 456 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
46 (71.24 EUR)
最大連続利益:
71.24 EUR (46)
シャープレシオ:
0.17
取引アクティビティ:
49.53%
最大入金額:
7.89%
最近のトレード:
3 分前
1週間当たりの取引:
555
平均保有時間:
19 分
リカバリーファクター:
5.68
長いトレード:
320 (57.76%)
短いトレード:
234 (42.24%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.76
期待されたペイオフ:
0.83 EUR
平均利益:
2.77 EUR
平均損失:
-3.52 EUR
最大連続の負け:
6 (-22.84 EUR)
最大連続損失:
-46.56 EUR (2)
月間成長:
46.62%
アルゴリズム取引:
95%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
17.82 EUR
最大の:
80.78 EUR (8.76%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
9.98% (46.56 EUR)
エクイティによる:
6.71% (144.70 EUR)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 554
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 523
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 16K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +32.38 EUR
最悪のトレード: -31 EUR
最大連続の勝ち: 46
最大連続の負け: 2
最大連続利益: +71.24 EUR
最大連続損失: -22.84 EUR

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"VantageInternational-Live 14"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

UltraScalper – Advanced Multi-Timeframe Scalping EA

UltraScalper is a high-performance scalping Expert Advisor designed to exploit short-term price inefficiencies with precision and speed.
Built around a dynamic multi-timeframe structure, it adapts to changing market conditions while maintaining continuous market exposure.

The system operates with an intelligent position distribution that naturally balances market moves, allowing it to navigate volatility without relying on traditional stop-loss mechanics. This approach enables UltraScalper to capitalize on frequent micro-movements while managing risk at the portfolio level rather than on individual trades.

UltraScalper includes real-time market state awareness, advanced drawdown monitoring, and automated protective mechanisms to ensure disciplined execution during adverse conditions. Its logic focuses on cycle efficiency, aiming to recover temporary drawdowns through structured market re-entries instead of reactive trade closures.

Designed for traders who understand controlled risk and active exposure, UltraScalper combines aggressive opportunity capture with systematic risk supervision — making it suitable for both automated and semi-automated trading environments.


レビューなし
2026.01.15 22:49
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.15 22:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
