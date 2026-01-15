시그널섹션
Filipe Pereira De Lima

UltraScalper XAUUSD

Filipe Pereira De Lima
0 리뷰
안정성
1
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2026 49%
VantageInternational-Live 14
1:500
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
582
이익 거래:
400 (68.72%)
손실 거래:
182 (31.27%)
최고의 거래:
32.38 EUR
최악의 거래:
-30.88 EUR
총 수익:
1 103.15 EUR (76 054 pips)
총 손실:
-615.23 EUR (58 903 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
46 (71.24 EUR)
연속 최대 이익:
71.24 EUR (46)
샤프 비율:
0.17
거래 활동:
49.53%
최대 입금량:
7.89%
최근 거래:
9 분 전
주별 거래 수:
582
평균 유지 시간:
18 분
회복 요인:
6.04
롱(주식매수):
334 (57.39%)
숏(주식차입매도):
248 (42.61%)
수익 요인:
1.79
기대수익:
0.84 EUR
평균 이익:
2.76 EUR
평균 손실:
-3.38 EUR
연속 최대 손실:
6 (-22.84 EUR)
연속 최대 손실:
-46.56 EUR (2)
월별 성장률:
48.62%
Algo 트레이딩:
95%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
17.82 EUR
최대한의:
80.78 EUR (8.76%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
9.98% (46.56 EUR)
자본금별:
6.71% (144.70 EUR)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 582
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 556
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 17K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +32.38 EUR
최악의 거래: -31 EUR
연속 최대 이익: 46
연속 최대 손실: 2
연속 최대 이익: +71.24 EUR
연속 최대 손실: -22.84 EUR

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "VantageInternational-Live 14"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

UltraScalper – Advanced Multi-Timeframe Scalping EA

UltraScalper is a high-performance scalping Expert Advisor designed to exploit short-term price inefficiencies with precision and speed.
Built around a dynamic multi-timeframe structure, it adapts to changing market conditions while maintaining continuous market exposure.

The system operates with an intelligent position distribution that naturally balances market moves, allowing it to navigate volatility without relying on traditional stop-loss mechanics. This approach enables UltraScalper to capitalize on frequent micro-movements while managing risk at the portfolio level rather than on individual trades.

UltraScalper includes real-time market state awareness, advanced drawdown monitoring, and automated protective mechanisms to ensure disciplined execution during adverse conditions. Its logic focuses on cycle efficiency, aiming to recover temporary drawdowns through structured market re-entries instead of reactive trade closures.

Designed for traders who understand controlled risk and active exposure, UltraScalper combines aggressive opportunity capture with systematic risk supervision — making it suitable for both automated and semi-automated trading environments.


리뷰 없음
2026.01.15 22:49
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.15 22:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
