Filipe Pereira De Lima

UltraScalper XAUUSD

Filipe Pereira De Lima
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2026 46%
VantageInternational-Live 14
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
545
Bénéfice trades:
378 (69.35%)
Perte trades:
167 (30.64%)
Meilleure transaction:
32.38 EUR
Pire transaction:
-30.88 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
1 044.32 EUR (72 208 pips)
Perte brute:
-592.68 EUR (56 642 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
46 (71.24 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
71.24 EUR (46)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.17
Activité de trading:
51.13%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
7.89%
Dernier trade:
49 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
545
Temps de détention moyen:
19 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
5.59
Longs trades:
318 (58.35%)
Courts trades:
227 (41.65%)
Facteur de profit:
1.76
Rendement attendu:
0.83 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
2.76 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-3.55 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
6 (-22.84 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-46.56 EUR (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
46.14%
Algo trading:
94%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
17.82 EUR
Maximal:
80.78 EUR (8.76%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
9.98% (46.56 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
6.71% (144.70 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 545
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 515
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 16K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +32.38 EUR
Pire transaction: -31 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 46
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +71.24 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -22.84 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "VantageInternational-Live 14" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

UltraScalper – Advanced Multi-Timeframe Scalping EA

UltraScalper is a high-performance scalping Expert Advisor designed to exploit short-term price inefficiencies with precision and speed.
Built around a dynamic multi-timeframe structure, it adapts to changing market conditions while maintaining continuous market exposure.

The system operates with an intelligent position distribution that naturally balances market moves, allowing it to navigate volatility without relying on traditional stop-loss mechanics. This approach enables UltraScalper to capitalize on frequent micro-movements while managing risk at the portfolio level rather than on individual trades.

UltraScalper includes real-time market state awareness, advanced drawdown monitoring, and automated protective mechanisms to ensure disciplined execution during adverse conditions. Its logic focuses on cycle efficiency, aiming to recover temporary drawdowns through structured market re-entries instead of reactive trade closures.

Designed for traders who understand controlled risk and active exposure, UltraScalper combines aggressive opportunity capture with systematic risk supervision — making it suitable for both automated and semi-automated trading environments.


Aucun avis
2026.01.15 22:49
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.15 22:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
UltraScalper XAUUSD
30 USD par mois
46%
0
0
USD
2.1K
EUR
1
94%
545
69%
51%
1.76
0.83
EUR
10%
1:500
Copier

