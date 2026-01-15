信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / UltraScalper XAUUSD
Filipe Pereira De Lima

UltraScalper XAUUSD

Filipe Pereira De Lima
0条评论
可靠性
1
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 46%
VantageInternational-Live 14
1:500
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
548
盈利交易:
380 (69.34%)
亏损交易:
168 (30.66%)
最好交易:
32.38 EUR
最差交易:
-30.88 EUR
毛利:
1 048.27 EUR (72 524 pips)
毛利亏损:
-593.56 EUR (56 744 pips)
最大连续赢利:
46 (71.24 EUR)
最大连续盈利:
71.24 EUR (46)
夏普比率:
0.17
交易活动:
49.53%
最大入金加载:
7.89%
最近交易:
7 几分钟前
每周交易:
550
平均持有时间:
19 分钟
采收率:
5.63
长期交易:
318 (58.03%)
短期交易:
230 (41.97%)
利润因子:
1.77
预期回报:
0.83 EUR
平均利润:
2.76 EUR
平均损失:
-3.53 EUR
最大连续失误:
6 (-22.84 EUR)
最大连续亏损:
-46.56 EUR (2)
每月增长:
46.35%
算法交易:
94%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
17.82 EUR
最大值:
80.78 EUR (8.76%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
9.98% (46.56 EUR)
净值:
6.71% (144.70 EUR)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 548
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 519
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 16K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +32.38 EUR
最差交易: -31 EUR
最大连续赢利: 46
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +71.24 EUR
最大连续亏损: -22.84 EUR

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 VantageInternational-Live 14 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

UltraScalper – Advanced Multi-Timeframe Scalping EA

UltraScalper is a high-performance scalping Expert Advisor designed to exploit short-term price inefficiencies with precision and speed.
Built around a dynamic multi-timeframe structure, it adapts to changing market conditions while maintaining continuous market exposure.

The system operates with an intelligent position distribution that naturally balances market moves, allowing it to navigate volatility without relying on traditional stop-loss mechanics. This approach enables UltraScalper to capitalize on frequent micro-movements while managing risk at the portfolio level rather than on individual trades.

UltraScalper includes real-time market state awareness, advanced drawdown monitoring, and automated protective mechanisms to ensure disciplined execution during adverse conditions. Its logic focuses on cycle efficiency, aiming to recover temporary drawdowns through structured market re-entries instead of reactive trade closures.

Designed for traders who understand controlled risk and active exposure, UltraScalper combines aggressive opportunity capture with systematic risk supervision — making it suitable for both automated and semi-automated trading environments.


没有评论
2026.01.15 22:49
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.15 22:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
UltraScalper XAUUSD
每月30 USD
46%
0
0
USD
2.1K
EUR
1
94%
548
69%
50%
1.76
0.83
EUR
10%
1:500
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 5交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载