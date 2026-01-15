SinaisSeções
Filipe Pereira De Lima

UltraScalper XAUUSD

Filipe Pereira De Lima
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2026 46%
VantageInternational-Live 14
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
548
Negociações com lucro:
380 (69.34%)
Negociações com perda:
168 (30.66%)
Melhor negociação:
32.38 EUR
Pior negociação:
-30.88 EUR
Lucro bruto:
1 048.27 EUR (72 524 pips)
Perda bruta:
-593.56 EUR (56 744 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
46 (71.24 EUR)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
71.24 EUR (46)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.17
Atividade de negociação:
51.13%
Depósito máximo carregado:
7.89%
Último negócio:
4 minutos atrás
Negociações por semana:
552
Tempo médio de espera:
19 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
5.63
Negociações longas:
318 (58.03%)
Negociações curtas:
230 (41.97%)
Fator de lucro:
1.77
Valor esperado:
0.83 EUR
Lucro médio:
2.76 EUR
Perda média:
-3.53 EUR
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
6 (-22.84 EUR)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-46.56 EUR (2)
Crescimento mensal:
46.35%
Algotrading:
94%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
17.82 EUR
Máximo:
80.78 EUR (8.76%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
9.98% (46.56 EUR)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
6.71% (144.70 EUR)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 548
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 519
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 16K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +32.38 EUR
Pior negociação: -31 EUR
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 46
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 2
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +71.24 EUR
Máxima perda consecutiva: -22.84 EUR

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "VantageInternational-Live 14" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

UltraScalper – Advanced Multi-Timeframe Scalping EA

UltraScalper is a high-performance scalping Expert Advisor designed to exploit short-term price inefficiencies with precision and speed.
Built around a dynamic multi-timeframe structure, it adapts to changing market conditions while maintaining continuous market exposure.

The system operates with an intelligent position distribution that naturally balances market moves, allowing it to navigate volatility without relying on traditional stop-loss mechanics. This approach enables UltraScalper to capitalize on frequent micro-movements while managing risk at the portfolio level rather than on individual trades.

UltraScalper includes real-time market state awareness, advanced drawdown monitoring, and automated protective mechanisms to ensure disciplined execution during adverse conditions. Its logic focuses on cycle efficiency, aiming to recover temporary drawdowns through structured market re-entries instead of reactive trade closures.

Designed for traders who understand controlled risk and active exposure, UltraScalper combines aggressive opportunity capture with systematic risk supervision — making it suitable for both automated and semi-automated trading environments.


Sem comentários
2026.01.15 22:49
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.15 22:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
