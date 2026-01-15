SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / UltraScalper XAUUSD
Filipe Pereira De Lima

UltraScalper XAUUSD

Filipe Pereira De Lima
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2026 46%
VantageInternational-Live 14
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
546
Profit Trade:
379 (69.41%)
Loss Trade:
167 (30.59%)
Best Trade:
32.38 EUR
Worst Trade:
-30.88 EUR
Profitto lordo:
1 045.83 EUR (72 383 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-592.68 EUR (56 642 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
46 (71.24 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
71.24 EUR (46)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.17
Attività di trading:
51.13%
Massimo carico di deposito:
7.89%
Ultimo trade:
6 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
546
Tempo di attesa medio:
19 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
5.61
Long Trade:
318 (58.24%)
Short Trade:
228 (41.76%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.76
Profitto previsto:
0.83 EUR
Profitto medio:
2.76 EUR
Perdita media:
-3.55 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-22.84 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-46.56 EUR (2)
Crescita mensile:
46.25%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
17.82 EUR
Massimale:
80.78 EUR (8.76%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
9.98% (46.56 EUR)
Per equità:
6.71% (144.70 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 546
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 517
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 16K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +32.38 EUR
Worst Trade: -31 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 46
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +71.24 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -22.84 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "VantageInternational-Live 14" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

UltraScalper – Advanced Multi-Timeframe Scalping EA

UltraScalper is a high-performance scalping Expert Advisor designed to exploit short-term price inefficiencies with precision and speed.
Built around a dynamic multi-timeframe structure, it adapts to changing market conditions while maintaining continuous market exposure.

The system operates with an intelligent position distribution that naturally balances market moves, allowing it to navigate volatility without relying on traditional stop-loss mechanics. This approach enables UltraScalper to capitalize on frequent micro-movements while managing risk at the portfolio level rather than on individual trades.

UltraScalper includes real-time market state awareness, advanced drawdown monitoring, and automated protective mechanisms to ensure disciplined execution during adverse conditions. Its logic focuses on cycle efficiency, aiming to recover temporary drawdowns through structured market re-entries instead of reactive trade closures.

Designed for traders who understand controlled risk and active exposure, UltraScalper combines aggressive opportunity capture with systematic risk supervision — making it suitable for both automated and semi-automated trading environments.


Non ci sono recensioni
2026.01.15 22:49
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.15 22:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
UltraScalper XAUUSD
30USD al mese
46%
0
0
USD
2.1K
EUR
1
94%
546
69%
51%
1.76
0.83
EUR
10%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.