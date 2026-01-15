SignaleKategorien
UltraScalper XAUUSD

0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
1 Woche
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2026 47%
VantageInternational-Live 14
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
554
Gewinntrades:
383 (69.13%)
Verlusttrades:
171 (30.87%)
Bester Trade:
32.38 EUR
Schlechtester Trade:
-30.88 EUR
Bruttoprofit:
1 059.87 EUR (73 068 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-601.29 EUR (57 456 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
46 (71.24 EUR)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
71.24 EUR (46)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading-Aktivität:
49.53%
Max deposit load:
7.89%
Letzter Trade:
6 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
554
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
19 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
5.68
Long-Positionen:
320 (57.76%)
Short-Positionen:
234 (42.24%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.76
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.83 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
2.77 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-3.52 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
6 (-22.84 EUR)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-46.56 EUR (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
46.62%
Algo-Trading:
95%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
17.82 EUR
Maximaler:
80.78 EUR (8.76%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
9.98% (46.56 EUR)
Kapital:
6.71% (144.70 EUR)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 554
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 523
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 16K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +32.38 EUR
Schlechtester Trade: -31 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 46
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +71.24 EUR
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -22.84 EUR

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "VantageInternational-Live 14" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

UltraScalper – Advanced Multi-Timeframe Scalping EA

UltraScalper is a high-performance scalping Expert Advisor designed to exploit short-term price inefficiencies with precision and speed.
Built around a dynamic multi-timeframe structure, it adapts to changing market conditions while maintaining continuous market exposure.

The system operates with an intelligent position distribution that naturally balances market moves, allowing it to navigate volatility without relying on traditional stop-loss mechanics. This approach enables UltraScalper to capitalize on frequent micro-movements while managing risk at the portfolio level rather than on individual trades.

UltraScalper includes real-time market state awareness, advanced drawdown monitoring, and automated protective mechanisms to ensure disciplined execution during adverse conditions. Its logic focuses on cycle efficiency, aiming to recover temporary drawdowns through structured market re-entries instead of reactive trade closures.

Designed for traders who understand controlled risk and active exposure, UltraScalper combines aggressive opportunity capture with systematic risk supervision — making it suitable for both automated and semi-automated trading environments.


Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.15 22:49
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.15 22:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
