Filipe Pereira De Lima

UltraScalper XAUUSD

Filipe Pereira De Lima
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2026 46%
VantageInternational-Live 14
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
548
Profit Trades:
380 (69.34%)
Loss Trades:
168 (30.66%)
Best trade:
32.38 EUR
Worst trade:
-30.88 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 048.27 EUR (72 524 pips)
Gross Loss:
-593.56 EUR (56 744 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
46 (71.24 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
71.24 EUR (46)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
49.53%
Max deposit load:
7.89%
Latest trade:
2 minutes ago
Trades per week:
549
Avg holding time:
19 minutes
Recovery Factor:
5.63
Long Trades:
318 (58.03%)
Short Trades:
230 (41.97%)
Profit Factor:
1.77
Expected Payoff:
0.83 EUR
Average Profit:
2.76 EUR
Average Loss:
-3.53 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-22.84 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-46.56 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
46.35%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
17.82 EUR
Maximal:
80.78 EUR (8.76%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.98% (46.56 EUR)
By Equity:
6.71% (144.70 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 548
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 519
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 16K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +32.38 EUR
Worst trade: -31 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 46
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +71.24 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -22.84 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 14" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

UltraScalper – Advanced Multi-Timeframe Scalping EA

UltraScalper is a high-performance scalping Expert Advisor designed to exploit short-term price inefficiencies with precision and speed.
Built around a dynamic multi-timeframe structure, it adapts to changing market conditions while maintaining continuous market exposure.

The system operates with an intelligent position distribution that naturally balances market moves, allowing it to navigate volatility without relying on traditional stop-loss mechanics. This approach enables UltraScalper to capitalize on frequent micro-movements while managing risk at the portfolio level rather than on individual trades.

UltraScalper includes real-time market state awareness, advanced drawdown monitoring, and automated protective mechanisms to ensure disciplined execution during adverse conditions. Its logic focuses on cycle efficiency, aiming to recover temporary drawdowns through structured market re-entries instead of reactive trade closures.

Designed for traders who understand controlled risk and active exposure, UltraScalper combines aggressive opportunity capture with systematic risk supervision — making it suitable for both automated and semi-automated trading environments.


No reviews
2026.01.15 22:49
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.15 22:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
