Filipe Pereira De Lima

UltraScalper XAUUSD

Filipe Pereira De Lima
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2026 49%
VantageInternational-Live 14
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
582
Transacciones Rentables:
400 (68.72%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
182 (31.27%)
Mejor transacción:
32.38 EUR
Peor transacción:
-30.88 EUR
Beneficio Bruto:
1 103.15 EUR (76 054 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-615.23 EUR (58 903 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
46 (71.24 EUR)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
71.24 EUR (46)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.17
Actividad comercial:
49.53%
Carga máxima del depósito:
7.89%
Último trade:
0 minutos
Trades a la semana:
582
Tiempo medio de espera:
18 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
6.04
Transacciones Largas:
334 (57.39%)
Transacciones Cortas:
248 (42.61%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.79
Beneficio Esperado:
0.84 EUR
Beneficio medio:
2.76 EUR
Pérdidas medias:
-3.38 EUR
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
6 (-22.84 EUR)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-46.56 EUR (2)
Crecimiento al mes:
48.62%
Trading algorítmico:
95%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
17.82 EUR
Máxima:
80.78 EUR (8.76%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
9.98% (46.56 EUR)
De fondos:
6.71% (144.70 EUR)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 582
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 556
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 17K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "VantageInternational-Live 14" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

UltraScalper – Advanced Multi-Timeframe Scalping EA

UltraScalper is a high-performance scalping Expert Advisor designed to exploit short-term price inefficiencies with precision and speed.
Built around a dynamic multi-timeframe structure, it adapts to changing market conditions while maintaining continuous market exposure.

The system operates with an intelligent position distribution that naturally balances market moves, allowing it to navigate volatility without relying on traditional stop-loss mechanics. This approach enables UltraScalper to capitalize on frequent micro-movements while managing risk at the portfolio level rather than on individual trades.

UltraScalper includes real-time market state awareness, advanced drawdown monitoring, and automated protective mechanisms to ensure disciplined execution during adverse conditions. Its logic focuses on cycle efficiency, aiming to recover temporary drawdowns through structured market re-entries instead of reactive trade closures.

Designed for traders who understand controlled risk and active exposure, UltraScalper combines aggressive opportunity capture with systematic risk supervision — making it suitable for both automated and semi-automated trading environments.


No hay comentarios
2026.01.15 22:49
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.15 22:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
UltraScalper XAUUSD
30 USD al mes
49%
0
0
USD
2.2K
EUR
1
95%
582
68%
50%
1.79
0.84
EUR
10%
1:500
Copiar

