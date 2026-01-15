SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Golden Xau MMFX
Alejandro Toro Ibanez

Golden Xau MMFX

Alejandro Toro Ibanez
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 59.9 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2026 25%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
26
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
26 (100.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
En iyi işlem:
37.12 USD
En kötü işlem:
0.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
129.72 USD (8 402 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1.96 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
26 (129.72 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
129.72 USD (26)
Sharpe oranı:
0.66
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
4.72%
En son işlem:
1 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
29
Ort. tutma süresi:
40 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
145.18
Alış işlemleri:
24 (92.31%)
Satış işlemleri:
2 (7.69%)
Kâr faktörü:
66.18
Beklenen getiri:
4.99 USD
Ortalama kâr:
4.99 USD
Ortalama zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
0.00 USD (0)
Aylık büyüme:
25.15%
Algo alım-satım:
84%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.08 USD
Maksimum:
0.88 USD (0.17%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
-0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
7.74% (49.23 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 24
EURUSD 2
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 78
EURUSD 50
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 8K
EURUSD 388
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +37.12 USD
En kötü işlem: -0 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 26
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 0
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +129.72 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.00 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 11
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.83 × 110
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
3.00 × 1
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
7.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
7.31 × 83
FusionMarkets-Live
8.24 × 123
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
8.86 × 133
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
10.27 × 117
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
11.40 × 287
RoboForex-Pro
12.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
12.16 × 25
Coinexx-Live
14.68 × 22
VantageInternational-Live 13
15.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real10
16.40 × 5
FxPro-MT5
16.52 × 50
Exness-MT5Real2
16.69 × 13
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
17.09 × 54
HFMarketsSA-Live2
18.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
21.00 × 1
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
22.81 × 140
3 daha fazla...
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

Golden XAU — Structured Growth Trading Signal for XAUUSD

Golden XAU is an advanced automated trading signal specifically designed for XAUUSD, built with a professional focus on consistency, discipline, and capital preservation.

This signal functions as an intelligent growth engine, aimed at both new traders seeking a guided and responsible market entry, and experienced operators looking for a structured, reliable solution without unnecessary speculative exposure.

Golden XAU is designed to grow small accounts responsibly, reducing the learning curve through systematic execution and clearly defined risk management rules, while establishing a solid foundation for long-term account scaling and professional progression.

Powered by high-precision entries, adaptive market logic, and strict risk control, Golden XAU operates consistently across varying market conditions, always prioritizing capital protection over aggressive exposure.

Golden XAU acts as a real bridge between early-stage trading and professional-level execution, making it an ideal solution for traders seeking structured growth rather than short-term speculation.

Trading Framework

  • Instrument: XAUUSD

  • Primary timeframe: M5

  • Trading style: Automated and systematic

  • Execution: Fast and stable

  • Core focus: Consistency and drawdown control

Key Features

  • Optimized exclusively for XAUUSD on M5

  • Stable and precise execution

  • Clear and disciplined risk management structure

  • Adaptive behavior across different market conditions

  • Capital preservation-first approach

Minimum Requirements & Recommendations

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Price format: Gold quoted with 2 decimals

  • Minimum leverage: 1:100

  • Recommended leverage: 1:500

Starting Capital

  • Minimum: $200 (1:500 leverage)

  • Recommended: $500 or higher (1:500 leverage)

Subscriber Usage Guidelines

Golden XAU is designed to perform optimally under a structured risk management approach.

  • Copy the signal using proportional balance risk

  • Use a dedicated account for the signal

  • Avoid manual intervention in open trades

  • Do not modify copy settings once subscribed

Trading Frequency & Risk Notes

During periods of increased market activity, the system may increase trade frequency to capture additional opportunities, always within predefined risk limits.

Important notes:

  • Higher trade frequency may increase drawdown

  • Growth is designed to be progressive, not explosive

  • Long-term consistency is prioritized over short-term gains

Who Is Golden XAU For?

Golden XAU is suitable for:

  • New traders seeking professional, guided exposure to gold

  • Intermediate traders looking for structured and disciplined execution

  • Investors who want systematic access to XAUUSD trading

  • Traders focused on long-term growth rather than speculation


İnceleme yok
2026.01.15 16:45
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.15 16:45
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Golden Xau MMFX
Ayda 59.9 USD
25%
0
0
USD
636
USD
1
84%
26
100%
100%
66.18
4.99
USD
8%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.