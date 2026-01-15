SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Golden Xau MMFX
Alejandro Toro Ibanez

Golden Xau MMFX

Alejandro Toro Ibanez
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 59.9 USD al mese
crescita dal 2026 25%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
26
Profit Trade:
26 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
37.12 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
129.72 USD (8 402 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1.96 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
26 (129.72 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
129.72 USD (26)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.66
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
4.72%
Ultimo trade:
53 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
29
Tempo di attesa medio:
40 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
145.18
Long Trade:
24 (92.31%)
Short Trade:
2 (7.69%)
Fattore di profitto:
66.18
Profitto previsto:
4.99 USD
Profitto medio:
4.99 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Crescita mensile:
25.15%
Algo trading:
84%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.08 USD
Massimale:
0.88 USD (0.17%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
-0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
7.74% (49.23 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 24
EURUSD 2
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 78
EURUSD 50
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 8K
EURUSD 388
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +37.12 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 26
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +129.72 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 11
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.83 × 110
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
3.00 × 1
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
7.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
7.31 × 83
FusionMarkets-Live
8.24 × 123
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
8.86 × 133
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
10.27 × 117
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
11.40 × 287
RoboForex-Pro
12.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
12.16 × 25
Coinexx-Live
14.68 × 22
VantageInternational-Live 13
15.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real10
16.40 × 5
FxPro-MT5
16.52 × 50
Exness-MT5Real2
16.69 × 13
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
17.09 × 54
HFMarketsSA-Live2
18.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
21.00 × 1
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
22.81 × 140
3 più
Golden XAU — Structured Growth Trading Signal for XAUUSD

Golden XAU is an advanced automated trading signal specifically designed for XAUUSD, built with a professional focus on consistency, discipline, and capital preservation.

This signal functions as an intelligent growth engine, aimed at both new traders seeking a guided and responsible market entry, and experienced operators looking for a structured, reliable solution without unnecessary speculative exposure.

Golden XAU is designed to grow small accounts responsibly, reducing the learning curve through systematic execution and clearly defined risk management rules, while establishing a solid foundation for long-term account scaling and professional progression.

Powered by high-precision entries, adaptive market logic, and strict risk control, Golden XAU operates consistently across varying market conditions, always prioritizing capital protection over aggressive exposure.

Golden XAU acts as a real bridge between early-stage trading and professional-level execution, making it an ideal solution for traders seeking structured growth rather than short-term speculation.

Trading Framework

  • Instrument: XAUUSD

  • Primary timeframe: M5

  • Trading style: Automated and systematic

  • Execution: Fast and stable

  • Core focus: Consistency and drawdown control

Key Features

  • Optimized exclusively for XAUUSD on M5

  • Stable and precise execution

  • Clear and disciplined risk management structure

  • Adaptive behavior across different market conditions

  • Capital preservation-first approach

Minimum Requirements & Recommendations

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Price format: Gold quoted with 2 decimals

  • Minimum leverage: 1:100

  • Recommended leverage: 1:500

Starting Capital

  • Minimum: $200 (1:500 leverage)

  • Recommended: $500 or higher (1:500 leverage)

Subscriber Usage Guidelines

Golden XAU is designed to perform optimally under a structured risk management approach.

  • Copy the signal using proportional balance risk

  • Use a dedicated account for the signal

  • Avoid manual intervention in open trades

  • Do not modify copy settings once subscribed

Trading Frequency & Risk Notes

During periods of increased market activity, the system may increase trade frequency to capture additional opportunities, always within predefined risk limits.

Important notes:

  • Higher trade frequency may increase drawdown

  • Growth is designed to be progressive, not explosive

  • Long-term consistency is prioritized over short-term gains

Who Is Golden XAU For?

Golden XAU is suitable for:

  • New traders seeking professional, guided exposure to gold

  • Intermediate traders looking for structured and disciplined execution

  • Investors who want systematic access to XAUUSD trading

  • Traders focused on long-term growth rather than speculation


Non ci sono recensioni
2026.01.15 16:45
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.15 16:45
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Golden Xau MMFX
59.9USD al mese
25%
0
0
USD
636
USD
1
84%
26
100%
100%
66.18
4.99
USD
8%
1:500
Copia

