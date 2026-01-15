- Croissance
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.82 × 11
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|2.83 × 110
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
|3.00 × 1
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|7.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|7.31 × 83
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|8.24 × 123
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|8.86 × 133
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|10.27 × 117
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|11.40 × 287
|
RoboForex-Pro
|12.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|12.16 × 25
|
Coinexx-Live
|14.68 × 22
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|15.05 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|16.40 × 5
|
FxPro-MT5
|16.52 × 50
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|16.69 × 13
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|17.09 × 54
|
HFMarketsSA-Live2
|18.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|21.00 × 1
|
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
|22.81 × 140
Golden XAU — Structured Growth Trading Signal for XAUUSD
Golden XAU is an advanced automated trading signal specifically designed for XAUUSD, built with a professional focus on consistency, discipline, and capital preservation.
This signal functions as an intelligent growth engine, aimed at both new traders seeking a guided and responsible market entry, and experienced operators looking for a structured, reliable solution without unnecessary speculative exposure.
Golden XAU is designed to grow small accounts responsibly, reducing the learning curve through systematic execution and clearly defined risk management rules, while establishing a solid foundation for long-term account scaling and professional progression.
Powered by high-precision entries, adaptive market logic, and strict risk control, Golden XAU operates consistently across varying market conditions, always prioritizing capital protection over aggressive exposure.
Golden XAU acts as a real bridge between early-stage trading and professional-level execution, making it an ideal solution for traders seeking structured growth rather than short-term speculation.
Trading Framework
-
Instrument: XAUUSD
-
Primary timeframe: M5
-
Trading style: Automated and systematic
-
Execution: Fast and stable
-
Core focus: Consistency and drawdown control
Key Features
-
Optimized exclusively for XAUUSD on M5
-
Stable and precise execution
-
Clear and disciplined risk management structure
-
Adaptive behavior across different market conditions
-
Capital preservation-first approach
Minimum Requirements & Recommendations
-
Symbol: XAUUSD
-
Price format: Gold quoted with 2 decimals
-
Minimum leverage: 1:100
-
Recommended leverage: 1:500
Starting Capital
-
Minimum: $200 (1:500 leverage)
-
Recommended: $500 or higher (1:500 leverage)
Subscriber Usage Guidelines
Golden XAU is designed to perform optimally under a structured risk management approach.
-
Copy the signal using proportional balance risk
-
Use a dedicated account for the signal
-
Avoid manual intervention in open trades
-
Do not modify copy settings once subscribed
Trading Frequency & Risk Notes
During periods of increased market activity, the system may increase trade frequency to capture additional opportunities, always within predefined risk limits.
Important notes:
-
Higher trade frequency may increase drawdown
-
Growth is designed to be progressive, not explosive
-
Long-term consistency is prioritized over short-term gains
Who Is Golden XAU For?
Golden XAU is suitable for:
-
New traders seeking professional, guided exposure to gold
-
Intermediate traders looking for structured and disciplined execution
-
Investors who want systematic access to XAUUSD trading
-
Traders focused on long-term growth rather than speculation
