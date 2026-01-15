SignauxSections
Alejandro Toro Ibanez

Golden Xau MMFX

Alejandro Toro Ibanez
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 59.9 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2026 25%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
26
Bénéfice trades:
26 (100.00%)
Perte trades:
0 (0.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
37.12 USD
Pire transaction:
0.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
129.72 USD (8 402 pips)
Perte brute:
-1.96 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales:
26 (129.72 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
129.72 USD (26)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.66
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
4.58%
Dernier trade:
36 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
29
Temps de détention moyen:
40 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
145.18
Longs trades:
24 (92.31%)
Courts trades:
2 (7.69%)
Facteur de profit:
66.18
Rendement attendu:
4.99 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
4.99 USD
Perte moyenne:
0.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
0.00 USD (0)
Croissance mensuelle:
25.15%
Algo trading:
84%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.08 USD
Maximal:
0.88 USD (0.17%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
-0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
5.33% (33.69 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 24
EURUSD 2
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 78
EURUSD 50
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 8K
EURUSD 388
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +37.12 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 26
Pertes consécutives maximales: 0
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +129.72 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.00 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 11
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.83 × 110
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
3.00 × 1
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
7.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
7.31 × 83
FusionMarkets-Live
8.24 × 123
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
8.86 × 133
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
10.27 × 117
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
11.40 × 287
RoboForex-Pro
12.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
12.16 × 25
Coinexx-Live
14.68 × 22
VantageInternational-Live 13
15.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real10
16.40 × 5
FxPro-MT5
16.52 × 50
Exness-MT5Real2
16.69 × 13
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
17.09 × 54
HFMarketsSA-Live2
18.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
21.00 × 1
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
22.81 × 140
3 plus...
Golden XAU — Structured Growth Trading Signal for XAUUSD

Golden XAU is an advanced automated trading signal specifically designed for XAUUSD, built with a professional focus on consistency, discipline, and capital preservation.

This signal functions as an intelligent growth engine, aimed at both new traders seeking a guided and responsible market entry, and experienced operators looking for a structured, reliable solution without unnecessary speculative exposure.

Golden XAU is designed to grow small accounts responsibly, reducing the learning curve through systematic execution and clearly defined risk management rules, while establishing a solid foundation for long-term account scaling and professional progression.

Powered by high-precision entries, adaptive market logic, and strict risk control, Golden XAU operates consistently across varying market conditions, always prioritizing capital protection over aggressive exposure.

Golden XAU acts as a real bridge between early-stage trading and professional-level execution, making it an ideal solution for traders seeking structured growth rather than short-term speculation.

Trading Framework

  • Instrument: XAUUSD

  • Primary timeframe: M5

  • Trading style: Automated and systematic

  • Execution: Fast and stable

  • Core focus: Consistency and drawdown control

Key Features

  • Optimized exclusively for XAUUSD on M5

  • Stable and precise execution

  • Clear and disciplined risk management structure

  • Adaptive behavior across different market conditions

  • Capital preservation-first approach

Minimum Requirements & Recommendations

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Price format: Gold quoted with 2 decimals

  • Minimum leverage: 1:100

  • Recommended leverage: 1:500

Starting Capital

  • Minimum: $200 (1:500 leverage)

  • Recommended: $500 or higher (1:500 leverage)

Subscriber Usage Guidelines

Golden XAU is designed to perform optimally under a structured risk management approach.

  • Copy the signal using proportional balance risk

  • Use a dedicated account for the signal

  • Avoid manual intervention in open trades

  • Do not modify copy settings once subscribed

Trading Frequency & Risk Notes

During periods of increased market activity, the system may increase trade frequency to capture additional opportunities, always within predefined risk limits.

Important notes:

  • Higher trade frequency may increase drawdown

  • Growth is designed to be progressive, not explosive

  • Long-term consistency is prioritized over short-term gains

Who Is Golden XAU For?

Golden XAU is suitable for:

  • New traders seeking professional, guided exposure to gold

  • Intermediate traders looking for structured and disciplined execution

  • Investors who want systematic access to XAUUSD trading

  • Traders focused on long-term growth rather than speculation


Aucun avis
2026.01.15 16:45
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.15 16:45
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Golden Xau MMFX
59.9 USD par mois
25%
0
0
USD
636
USD
1
84%
26
100%
100%
66.18
4.99
USD
5%
1:500
Copier

