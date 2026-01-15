시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / Golden Xau MMFX
Alejandro Toro Ibanez

Golden Xau MMFX

Alejandro Toro Ibanez
0 리뷰
안정성
1
0 / 0 USD
월별 59.9 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2026 26%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
28
이익 거래:
28 (100.00%)
손실 거래:
0 (0.00%)
최고의 거래:
37.12 USD
최악의 거래:
0.00 USD
총 수익:
133.70 USD (8 808 pips)
총 손실:
-1.96 USD
연속 최대 이익:
28 (133.70 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
133.70 USD (28)
샤프 비율:
0.65
거래 활동:
100.00%
최대 입금량:
4.72%
최근 거래:
3 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
29
평균 유지 시간:
42 분
회복 요인:
149.70
롱(주식매수):
26 (92.86%)
숏(주식차입매도):
2 (7.14%)
수익 요인:
68.21
기대수익:
4.78 USD
평균 이익:
4.78 USD
평균 손실:
0.00 USD
연속 최대 손실:
0 (0.00 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
0.00 USD (0)
월별 성장률:
25.92%
Algo 트레이딩:
85%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.08 USD
최대한의:
0.88 USD (0.17%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
-0.00% (0.00 USD)
자본금별:
7.74% (49.23 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 26
EURUSD 2
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 82
EURUSD 50
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 8.4K
EURUSD 388
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +37.12 USD
최악의 거래: -0 USD
연속 최대 이익: 28
연속 최대 손실: 0
연속 최대 이익: +133.70 USD
연속 최대 손실: -0.00 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.00 × 8
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 11
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.83 × 110
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
7.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
7.31 × 83
FusionMarkets-Live
8.17 × 126
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
8.86 × 133
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
10.94 × 126
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
11.26 × 295
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
12.16 × 25
Coinexx-Live
14.68 × 22
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
15.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 13
15.05 × 20
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
15.69 × 62
Exness-MT5Real10
16.40 × 5
FxPro-MT5
16.52 × 50
Exness-MT5Real2
16.69 × 13
HFMarketsSA-Live2
18.00 × 1
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
22.20 × 148
Earnex-Trade
24.38 × 284
Exness-MT5Real31
25.67 × 6
3 더...
Golden XAU — Structured Growth Trading Signal for XAUUSD

Golden XAU is an advanced automated trading signal specifically designed for XAUUSD, built with a professional focus on consistency, discipline, and capital preservation.

This signal functions as an intelligent growth engine, aimed at both new traders seeking a guided and responsible market entry, and experienced operators looking for a structured, reliable solution without unnecessary speculative exposure.

Golden XAU is designed to grow small accounts responsibly, reducing the learning curve through systematic execution and clearly defined risk management rules, while establishing a solid foundation for long-term account scaling and professional progression.

Powered by high-precision entries, adaptive market logic, and strict risk control, Golden XAU operates consistently across varying market conditions, always prioritizing capital protection over aggressive exposure.

Golden XAU acts as a real bridge between early-stage trading and professional-level execution, making it an ideal solution for traders seeking structured growth rather than short-term speculation.

Trading Framework

  • Instrument: XAUUSD

  • Primary timeframe: M5

  • Trading style: Automated and systematic

  • Execution: Fast and stable

  • Core focus: Consistency and drawdown control

Key Features

  • Optimized exclusively for XAUUSD on M5

  • Stable and precise execution

  • Clear and disciplined risk management structure

  • Adaptive behavior across different market conditions

  • Capital preservation-first approach

Minimum Requirements & Recommendations

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Price format: Gold quoted with 2 decimals

  • Minimum leverage: 1:100

  • Recommended leverage: 1:500

Starting Capital

  • Minimum: $200 (1:500 leverage)

  • Recommended: $500 or higher (1:500 leverage)

Subscriber Usage Guidelines

Golden XAU is designed to perform optimally under a structured risk management approach.

  • Copy the signal using proportional balance risk

  • Use a dedicated account for the signal

  • Avoid manual intervention in open trades

  • Do not modify copy settings once subscribed

Trading Frequency & Risk Notes

During periods of increased market activity, the system may increase trade frequency to capture additional opportunities, always within predefined risk limits.

Important notes:

  • Higher trade frequency may increase drawdown

  • Growth is designed to be progressive, not explosive

  • Long-term consistency is prioritized over short-term gains

Who Is Golden XAU For?

Golden XAU is suitable for:

  • New traders seeking professional, guided exposure to gold

  • Intermediate traders looking for structured and disciplined execution

  • Investors who want systematic access to XAUUSD trading

  • Traders focused on long-term growth rather than speculation


리뷰 없음
2026.01.15 16:45
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.15 16:45
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
Golden Xau MMFX
월별 59.9 USD
26%
0
0
USD
640
USD
1
85%
28
100%
100%
68.21
4.78
USD
8%
1:500
복제

