|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|26
|EURUSD
|2
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|82
|EURUSD
|50
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|8.4K
|EURUSD
|388
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.82 × 11
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|2.83 × 110
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
|3.00 × 1
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|7.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|7.31 × 83
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|8.24 × 123
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|8.86 × 133
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|10.27 × 117
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|11.40 × 287
|
RoboForex-Pro
|12.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|12.16 × 25
|
Coinexx-Live
|14.68 × 22
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|15.05 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|16.40 × 5
|
FxPro-MT5
|16.52 × 50
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|16.69 × 13
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|17.09 × 54
|
HFMarketsSA-Live2
|18.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|21.00 × 1
|
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
|22.81 × 140
Golden XAU — Structured Growth Trading Signal for XAUUSD
Golden XAU is an advanced automated trading signal specifically designed for XAUUSD, built with a professional focus on consistency, discipline, and capital preservation.
This signal functions as an intelligent growth engine, aimed at both new traders seeking a guided and responsible market entry, and experienced operators looking for a structured, reliable solution without unnecessary speculative exposure.
Golden XAU is designed to grow small accounts responsibly, reducing the learning curve through systematic execution and clearly defined risk management rules, while establishing a solid foundation for long-term account scaling and professional progression.
Powered by high-precision entries, adaptive market logic, and strict risk control, Golden XAU operates consistently across varying market conditions, always prioritizing capital protection over aggressive exposure.
Golden XAU acts as a real bridge between early-stage trading and professional-level execution, making it an ideal solution for traders seeking structured growth rather than short-term speculation.
Trading Framework
-
Instrument: XAUUSD
-
Primary timeframe: M5
-
Trading style: Automated and systematic
-
Execution: Fast and stable
-
Core focus: Consistency and drawdown control
Key Features
-
Optimized exclusively for XAUUSD on M5
-
Stable and precise execution
-
Clear and disciplined risk management structure
-
Adaptive behavior across different market conditions
-
Capital preservation-first approach
Minimum Requirements & Recommendations
-
Symbol: XAUUSD
-
Price format: Gold quoted with 2 decimals
-
Minimum leverage: 1:100
-
Recommended leverage: 1:500
Starting Capital
-
Minimum: $200 (1:500 leverage)
-
Recommended: $500 or higher (1:500 leverage)
Subscriber Usage Guidelines
Golden XAU is designed to perform optimally under a structured risk management approach.
-
Copy the signal using proportional balance risk
-
Use a dedicated account for the signal
-
Avoid manual intervention in open trades
-
Do not modify copy settings once subscribed
Trading Frequency & Risk Notes
During periods of increased market activity, the system may increase trade frequency to capture additional opportunities, always within predefined risk limits.
Important notes:
-
Higher trade frequency may increase drawdown
-
Growth is designed to be progressive, not explosive
-
Long-term consistency is prioritized over short-term gains
Who Is Golden XAU For?
Golden XAU is suitable for:
-
New traders seeking professional, guided exposure to gold
-
Intermediate traders looking for structured and disciplined execution
-
Investors who want systematic access to XAUUSD trading
-
Traders focused on long-term growth rather than speculation
