SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Golden Xau MMFX
Alejandro Toro Ibanez

Golden Xau MMFX

Alejandro Toro Ibanez
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 59.9 USD per month
growth since 2026 26%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
28
Profit Trades:
28 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
37.12 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
133.70 USD (8 808 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1.96 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (133.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
133.70 USD (28)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.65
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
4.72%
Latest trade:
56 minutes ago
Trades per week:
29
Avg holding time:
42 minutes
Recovery Factor:
149.70
Long Trades:
26 (92.86%)
Short Trades:
2 (7.14%)
Profit Factor:
68.21
Expected Payoff:
4.78 USD
Average Profit:
4.78 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
25.92%
Algo trading:
85%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.08 USD
Maximal:
0.88 USD (0.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
-0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
7.74% (49.23 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 26
EURUSD 2
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 82
EURUSD 50
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 8.4K
EURUSD 388
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +37.12 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 28
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +133.70 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 11
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.83 × 110
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
3.00 × 1
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
7.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
7.31 × 83
FusionMarkets-Live
8.24 × 123
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
8.86 × 133
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
10.27 × 117
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
11.40 × 287
RoboForex-Pro
12.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
12.16 × 25
Coinexx-Live
14.68 × 22
VantageInternational-Live 13
15.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real10
16.40 × 5
FxPro-MT5
16.52 × 50
Exness-MT5Real2
16.69 × 13
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
17.09 × 54
HFMarketsSA-Live2
18.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
21.00 × 1
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
22.81 × 140
3 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Golden XAU — Structured Growth Trading Signal for XAUUSD

Golden XAU is an advanced automated trading signal specifically designed for XAUUSD, built with a professional focus on consistency, discipline, and capital preservation.

This signal functions as an intelligent growth engine, aimed at both new traders seeking a guided and responsible market entry, and experienced operators looking for a structured, reliable solution without unnecessary speculative exposure.

Golden XAU is designed to grow small accounts responsibly, reducing the learning curve through systematic execution and clearly defined risk management rules, while establishing a solid foundation for long-term account scaling and professional progression.

Powered by high-precision entries, adaptive market logic, and strict risk control, Golden XAU operates consistently across varying market conditions, always prioritizing capital protection over aggressive exposure.

Golden XAU acts as a real bridge between early-stage trading and professional-level execution, making it an ideal solution for traders seeking structured growth rather than short-term speculation.

Trading Framework

  • Instrument: XAUUSD

  • Primary timeframe: M5

  • Trading style: Automated and systematic

  • Execution: Fast and stable

  • Core focus: Consistency and drawdown control

Key Features

  • Optimized exclusively for XAUUSD on M5

  • Stable and precise execution

  • Clear and disciplined risk management structure

  • Adaptive behavior across different market conditions

  • Capital preservation-first approach

Minimum Requirements & Recommendations

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Price format: Gold quoted with 2 decimals

  • Minimum leverage: 1:100

  • Recommended leverage: 1:500

Starting Capital

  • Minimum: $200 (1:500 leverage)

  • Recommended: $500 or higher (1:500 leverage)

Subscriber Usage Guidelines

Golden XAU is designed to perform optimally under a structured risk management approach.

  • Copy the signal using proportional balance risk

  • Use a dedicated account for the signal

  • Avoid manual intervention in open trades

  • Do not modify copy settings once subscribed

Trading Frequency & Risk Notes

During periods of increased market activity, the system may increase trade frequency to capture additional opportunities, always within predefined risk limits.

Important notes:

  • Higher trade frequency may increase drawdown

  • Growth is designed to be progressive, not explosive

  • Long-term consistency is prioritized over short-term gains

Who Is Golden XAU For?

Golden XAU is suitable for:

  • New traders seeking professional, guided exposure to gold

  • Intermediate traders looking for structured and disciplined execution

  • Investors who want systematic access to XAUUSD trading

  • Traders focused on long-term growth rather than speculation


No reviews
2026.01.15 16:45
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.15 16:45
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Golden Xau MMFX
59.9 USD per month
26%
0
0
USD
640
USD
1
85%
28
100%
100%
68.21
4.78
USD
8%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.