Alejandro Toro Ibanez

Golden Xau MMFX

Alejandro Toro Ibanez
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
1 Woche
0 / 0 USD
Für 59.9 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2026 26%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
28
Gewinntrades:
28 (100.00%)
Verlusttrades:
0 (0.00%)
Bester Trade:
37.12 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
0.00 USD
Bruttoprofit:
133.70 USD (8 808 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-1.96 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
28 (133.70 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
133.70 USD (28)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.65
Trading-Aktivität:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
4.72%
Letzter Trade:
2 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
29
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
42 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
149.70
Long-Positionen:
26 (92.86%)
Short-Positionen:
2 (7.14%)
Profit-Faktor:
68.21
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
4.78 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
4.78 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
0.00 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
0 (0.00 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
0.00 USD (0)
Wachstum pro Monat :
25.92%
Algo-Trading:
85%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.08 USD
Maximaler:
0.88 USD (0.17%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
-0.00% (0.00 USD)
Kapital:
7.74% (49.23 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 26
EURUSD 2
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 82
EURUSD 50
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 8.4K
EURUSD 388
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +37.12 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -0 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 28
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 0
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +133.70 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -0.00 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 11
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.83 × 110
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
3.00 × 1
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
7.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
7.31 × 83
FusionMarkets-Live
8.24 × 123
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
8.86 × 133
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
10.27 × 117
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
11.40 × 287
RoboForex-Pro
12.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
12.16 × 25
Coinexx-Live
14.68 × 22
VantageInternational-Live 13
15.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real10
16.40 × 5
FxPro-MT5
16.52 × 50
Exness-MT5Real2
16.69 × 13
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
17.09 × 54
HFMarketsSA-Live2
18.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
21.00 × 1
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
22.81 × 140
noch 3 ...
Golden XAU — Structured Growth Trading Signal for XAUUSD

Golden XAU is an advanced automated trading signal specifically designed for XAUUSD, built with a professional focus on consistency, discipline, and capital preservation.

This signal functions as an intelligent growth engine, aimed at both new traders seeking a guided and responsible market entry, and experienced operators looking for a structured, reliable solution without unnecessary speculative exposure.

Golden XAU is designed to grow small accounts responsibly, reducing the learning curve through systematic execution and clearly defined risk management rules, while establishing a solid foundation for long-term account scaling and professional progression.

Powered by high-precision entries, adaptive market logic, and strict risk control, Golden XAU operates consistently across varying market conditions, always prioritizing capital protection over aggressive exposure.

Golden XAU acts as a real bridge between early-stage trading and professional-level execution, making it an ideal solution for traders seeking structured growth rather than short-term speculation.

Trading Framework

  • Instrument: XAUUSD

  • Primary timeframe: M5

  • Trading style: Automated and systematic

  • Execution: Fast and stable

  • Core focus: Consistency and drawdown control

Key Features

  • Optimized exclusively for XAUUSD on M5

  • Stable and precise execution

  • Clear and disciplined risk management structure

  • Adaptive behavior across different market conditions

  • Capital preservation-first approach

Minimum Requirements & Recommendations

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Price format: Gold quoted with 2 decimals

  • Minimum leverage: 1:100

  • Recommended leverage: 1:500

Starting Capital

  • Minimum: $200 (1:500 leverage)

  • Recommended: $500 or higher (1:500 leverage)

Subscriber Usage Guidelines

Golden XAU is designed to perform optimally under a structured risk management approach.

  • Copy the signal using proportional balance risk

  • Use a dedicated account for the signal

  • Avoid manual intervention in open trades

  • Do not modify copy settings once subscribed

Trading Frequency & Risk Notes

During periods of increased market activity, the system may increase trade frequency to capture additional opportunities, always within predefined risk limits.

Important notes:

  • Higher trade frequency may increase drawdown

  • Growth is designed to be progressive, not explosive

  • Long-term consistency is prioritized over short-term gains

Who Is Golden XAU For?

Golden XAU is suitable for:

  • New traders seeking professional, guided exposure to gold

  • Intermediate traders looking for structured and disciplined execution

  • Investors who want systematic access to XAUUSD trading

  • Traders focused on long-term growth rather than speculation


Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.15 16:45
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.15 16:45
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
