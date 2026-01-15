- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|48
|EURUSDm
|1
|AUDJPYm
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSDm
|13
|EURUSDm
|0
|AUDJPYm
|0
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSDm
|6.6K
|EURUSDm
|-12
|AUDJPYm
|-25
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-MT5Real31" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Veri yok
With more than 5 years of experience in the forex market, I know very well how the forex market works, I have a precise strategy on how the market moves properly, I do not promise you what % return I will make each month, but what is clear is that I ensure low risk and can get profit every month, and my strategy is suitable for workers who want to get passive income every month without doing anything. 📈we use low risk mode, and definitely use stop loss. 📊we use in-depth analysis, and we have been testing for years. 👹Use safe funds, at least $100, and make sure the funds you use are not funds that affect you on a daily basis. ⚠️all responsibilities and risks are the responsibility of each individual. visit our community in telegram if you want to know more 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻
