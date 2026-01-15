SinyallerBölümler
Mochamad Briend Mega Bayu Angkasa

Clover Gold Fx

Mochamad Briend Mega Bayu Angkasa
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
6 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 22%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
50
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
26 (52.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
24 (48.00%)
En iyi işlem:
13.72 USD
En kötü işlem:
-14.63 USD
Brüt kâr:
72.35 USD (65 727 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-59.72 USD (59 148 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
3 (14.60 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
14.60 USD (3)
Sharpe oranı:
0.08
Alım-satım etkinliği:
11.24%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
108.25%
En son işlem:
28 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
15
Ort. tutma süresi:
12 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
0.63
Alış işlemleri:
43 (86.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
7 (14.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.21
Beklenen getiri:
0.25 USD
Ortalama kâr:
2.78 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-2.49 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
5 (-9.68 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-20.06 USD (3)
Aylık büyüme:
19.38%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
2.00 USD
Maksimum:
20.06 USD (16.90%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
27.27% (11.98 USD)
Varlığa göre:
28.10% (8.43 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 48
EURUSDm 1
AUDJPYm 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSDm 13
EURUSDm 0
AUDJPYm 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSDm 6.6K
EURUSDm -12
AUDJPYm -25
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +13.72 USD
En kötü işlem: -15 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 3
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +14.60 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -9.68 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-MT5Real31" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

With more than 5 years of experience in the forex market, I know very well how the forex market works, I have a precise strategy on how the market moves properly, I do not promise you what % return I will make each month, but what is clear is that I ensure low risk and can get profit every month, and my strategy is suitable for workers who want to get passive income every month without doing anything. 📈we use low risk mode, and definitely use stop loss. 📊we use in-depth analysis, and we have been testing for years. 👹Use safe funds, at least $100, and make sure the funds you use are not funds that affect you on a daily basis. ⚠️all responsibilities and risks are the responsibility of each individual. visit our community in telegram if you want to know more 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻


https://t.me/clovergoldfx

İnceleme yok
2026.01.19 11:42
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.19 11:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.19 10:42
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.15 07:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.15 07:39
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 5 days. This comprises 15.15% of days out of the 33 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.15 07:39
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.03% of days out of 33 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.15 06:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.15 06:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 29 days
