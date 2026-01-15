SinaisSeções
Mochamad Briend Mega Bayu Angkasa

Clover Gold Fx

Mochamad Briend Mega Bayu Angkasa
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
6 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2025 22%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
50
Negociações com lucro:
26 (52.00%)
Negociações com perda:
24 (48.00%)
Melhor negociação:
13.72 USD
Pior negociação:
-14.63 USD
Lucro bruto:
72.35 USD (65 727 pips)
Perda bruta:
-59.72 USD (59 148 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
3 (14.60 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
14.60 USD (3)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.08
Atividade de negociação:
12.34%
Depósito máximo carregado:
108.25%
Último negócio:
56 minutos atrás
Negociações por semana:
15
Tempo médio de espera:
12 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
0.63
Negociações longas:
43 (86.00%)
Negociações curtas:
7 (14.00%)
Fator de lucro:
1.21
Valor esperado:
0.25 USD
Lucro médio:
2.78 USD
Perda média:
-2.49 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
5 (-9.68 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-20.06 USD (3)
Crescimento mensal:
19.38%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
2.00 USD
Máximo:
20.06 USD (16.90%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
27.27% (11.98 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
28.10% (8.43 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 48
EURUSDm 1
AUDJPYm 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSDm 13
EURUSDm 0
AUDJPYm 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSDm 6.6K
EURUSDm -12
AUDJPYm -25
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +13.72 USD
Pior negociação: -15 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 3
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 3
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +14.60 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -9.68 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Exness-MT5Real31" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

With more than 5 years of experience in the forex market, I know very well how the forex market works, I have a precise strategy on how the market moves properly, I do not promise you what % return I will make each month, but what is clear is that I ensure low risk and can get profit every month, and my strategy is suitable for workers who want to get passive income every month without doing anything. 📈we use low risk mode, and definitely use stop loss. 📊we use in-depth analysis, and we have been testing for years. 👹Use safe funds, at least $100, and make sure the funds you use are not funds that affect you on a daily basis. ⚠️all responsibilities and risks are the responsibility of each individual. visit our community in telegram if you want to know more 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻


https://t.me/clovergoldfx

Sem comentários
2026.01.19 11:42
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.19 11:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.19 10:42
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.15 07:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.15 07:39
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 5 days. This comprises 15.15% of days out of the 33 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.15 07:39
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.03% of days out of 33 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.15 06:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.15 06:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 29 days
