Mochamad Briend Mega Bayu Angkasa

Clover Gold Fx

Mochamad Briend Mega Bayu Angkasa
0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 22%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
50
Profit Trades:
26 (52.00%)
Loss Trades:
24 (48.00%)
Best trade:
13.72 USD
Worst trade:
-14.63 USD
Gross Profit:
72.35 USD (65 727 pips)
Gross Loss:
-59.72 USD (59 148 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (14.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
14.60 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
13.83%
Max deposit load:
108.25%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
12 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.63
Long Trades:
43 (86.00%)
Short Trades:
7 (14.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.21
Expected Payoff:
0.25 USD
Average Profit:
2.78 USD
Average Loss:
-2.49 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-9.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-20.06 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
19.38%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.00 USD
Maximal:
20.06 USD (16.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
27.27% (11.98 USD)
By Equity:
28.10% (8.43 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 48
EURUSDm 1
AUDJPYm 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm 13
EURUSDm 0
AUDJPYm 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm 6.6K
EURUSDm -12
AUDJPYm -25
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +13.72 USD
Worst trade: -15 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +14.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -9.68 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

With more than 5 years of experience in the forex market, I know very well how the forex market works, I have a precise strategy on how the market moves properly, I do not promise you what % return I will make each month, but what is clear is that I ensure low risk and can get profit every month, and my strategy is suitable for workers who want to get passive income every month without doing anything. 📈we use low risk mode, and definitely use stop loss. 📊we use in-depth analysis, and we have been testing for years. 👹Use safe funds, at least $100, and make sure the funds you use are not funds that affect you on a daily basis. ⚠️all responsibilities and risks are the responsibility of each individual. visit our community in telegram if you want to know more 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻


https://t.me/clovergoldfx

No reviews
2026.01.19 11:42
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.19 11:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.19 10:42
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.15 07:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.15 07:39
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 5 days. This comprises 15.15% of days out of the 33 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.15 07:39
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.03% of days out of 33 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.15 06:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.15 06:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 29 days
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Clover Gold Fx
30 USD per month
22%
0
0
USD
34
USD
6
0%
50
52%
14%
1.21
0.25
USD
28%
1:200
Copy

