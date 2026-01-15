SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / Clover Gold Fx
Mochamad Briend Mega Bayu Angkasa

Clover Gold Fx

Mochamad Briend Mega Bayu Angkasa
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
6 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 32%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
51
Gewinntrades:
27 (52.94%)
Verlusttrades:
24 (47.06%)
Bester Trade:
13.72 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-14.63 USD
Bruttoprofit:
75.14 USD (68 518 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-59.72 USD (59 148 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
3 (14.60 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
14.60 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading-Aktivität:
13.83%
Max deposit load:
108.25%
Letzter Trade:
15 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
15
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
14 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
0.77
Long-Positionen:
44 (86.27%)
Short-Positionen:
7 (13.73%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.26
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.30 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
2.78 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-2.49 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
5 (-9.68 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-20.06 USD (3)
Wachstum pro Monat :
29.22%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
2.00 USD
Maximaler:
20.06 USD (16.90%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
27.27% (11.98 USD)
Kapital:
28.10% (8.43 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 49
EURUSDm 1
AUDJPYm 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm 16
EURUSDm 0
AUDJPYm 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm 9.4K
EURUSDm -12
AUDJPYm -25
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +13.72 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -15 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 3
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 3
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +14.60 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -9.68 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Exness-MT5Real31" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

With more than 5 years of experience in the forex market, I know very well how the forex market works, I have a precise strategy on how the market moves properly, I do not promise you what % return I will make each month, but what is clear is that I ensure low risk and can get profit every month, and my strategy is suitable for workers who want to get passive income every month without doing anything. 📈we use low risk mode, and definitely use stop loss. 📊we use in-depth analysis, and we have been testing for years. 👹Use safe funds, at least $100, and make sure the funds you use are not funds that affect you on a daily basis. ⚠️all responsibilities and risks are the responsibility of each individual. visit our community in telegram if you want to know more 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻


https://t.me/clovergoldfx

Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.19 11:42
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.19 11:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.19 10:42
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.15 07:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.15 07:39
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 5 days. This comprises 15.15% of days out of the 33 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.15 07:39
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.03% of days out of 33 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.15 06:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.15 06:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 29 days
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Clover Gold Fx
30 USD pro Monat
32%
0
0
USD
37
USD
6
0%
51
52%
14%
1.25
0.30
USD
28%
1:200
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 5 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.