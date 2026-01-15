SegnaliSezioni
Mochamad Briend Mega Bayu Angkasa

Clover Gold Fx

Mochamad Briend Mega Bayu Angkasa
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
6 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 22%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
50
Profit Trade:
26 (52.00%)
Loss Trade:
24 (48.00%)
Best Trade:
13.72 USD
Worst Trade:
-14.63 USD
Profitto lordo:
72.35 USD (65 727 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-59.72 USD (59 148 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
3 (14.60 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
14.60 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.08
Attività di trading:
11.24%
Massimo carico di deposito:
108.25%
Ultimo trade:
21 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
15
Tempo di attesa medio:
12 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
0.63
Long Trade:
43 (86.00%)
Short Trade:
7 (14.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.21
Profitto previsto:
0.25 USD
Profitto medio:
2.78 USD
Perdita media:
-2.49 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-9.68 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-20.06 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
19.38%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
2.00 USD
Massimale:
20.06 USD (16.90%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
27.27% (11.98 USD)
Per equità:
28.10% (8.43 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 48
EURUSDm 1
AUDJPYm 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSDm 13
EURUSDm 0
AUDJPYm 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSDm 6.6K
EURUSDm -12
AUDJPYm -25
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +13.72 USD
Worst Trade: -15 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +14.60 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -9.68 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real31" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

With more than 5 years of experience in the forex market, I know very well how the forex market works, I have a precise strategy on how the market moves properly, I do not promise you what % return I will make each month, but what is clear is that I ensure low risk and can get profit every month, and my strategy is suitable for workers who want to get passive income every month without doing anything. 📈we use low risk mode, and definitely use stop loss. 📊we use in-depth analysis, and we have been testing for years. 👹Use safe funds, at least $100, and make sure the funds you use are not funds that affect you on a daily basis. ⚠️all responsibilities and risks are the responsibility of each individual. visit our community in telegram if you want to know more 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻


https://t.me/clovergoldfx

Non ci sono recensioni
2026.01.19 11:42
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.19 11:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.19 10:42
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.15 07:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.15 07:39
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 5 days. This comprises 15.15% of days out of the 33 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.15 07:39
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.03% of days out of 33 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.15 06:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.15 06:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 29 days
