Mochamad Briend Mega Bayu Angkasa

Clover Gold Fx

Mochamad Briend Mega Bayu Angkasa
0 리뷰
안정성
6
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 32%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
51
이익 거래:
27 (52.94%)
손실 거래:
24 (47.06%)
최고의 거래:
13.72 USD
최악의 거래:
-14.63 USD
총 수익:
75.14 USD (68 518 pips)
총 손실:
-59.72 USD (59 148 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
3 (14.60 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
14.60 USD (3)
샤프 비율:
0.10
거래 활동:
13.83%
최대 입금량:
108.25%
최근 거래:
1 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
15
평균 유지 시간:
14 분
회복 요인:
0.77
롱(주식매수):
44 (86.27%)
숏(주식차입매도):
7 (13.73%)
수익 요인:
1.26
기대수익:
0.30 USD
평균 이익:
2.78 USD
평균 손실:
-2.49 USD
연속 최대 손실:
5 (-9.68 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-20.06 USD (3)
월별 성장률:
29.22%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
2.00 USD
최대한의:
20.06 USD (16.90%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
27.27% (11.98 USD)
자본금별:
28.10% (8.43 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 49
EURUSDm 1
AUDJPYm 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSDm 16
EURUSDm 0
AUDJPYm 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSDm 9.4K
EURUSDm -12
AUDJPYm -25
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +13.72 USD
최악의 거래: -15 USD
연속 최대 이익: 3
연속 최대 손실: 3
연속 최대 이익: +14.60 USD
연속 최대 손실: -9.68 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Exness-MT5Real31"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

With more than 5 years of experience in the forex market, I know very well how the forex market works, I have a precise strategy on how the market moves properly, I do not promise you what % return I will make each month, but what is clear is that I ensure low risk and can get profit every month, and my strategy is suitable for workers who want to get passive income every month without doing anything. 📈we use low risk mode, and definitely use stop loss. 📊we use in-depth analysis, and we have been testing for years. 👹Use safe funds, at least $100, and make sure the funds you use are not funds that affect you on a daily basis. ⚠️all responsibilities and risks are the responsibility of each individual. visit our community in telegram if you want to know more 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻


https://t.me/clovergoldfx

리뷰 없음
2026.01.19 11:42
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.19 11:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.19 10:42
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.15 07:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.15 07:39
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 5 days. This comprises 15.15% of days out of the 33 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.15 07:39
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.03% of days out of 33 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.15 06:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.15 06:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 29 days
