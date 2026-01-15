信号部分
交易:
50
盈利交易:
26 (52.00%)
亏损交易:
24 (48.00%)
最好交易:
13.72 USD
最差交易:
-14.63 USD
毛利:
72.35 USD (65 727 pips)
毛利亏损:
-59.72 USD (59 148 pips)
最大连续赢利:
3 (14.60 USD)
最大连续盈利:
14.60 USD (3)
夏普比率:
0.08
交易活动:
13.83%
最大入金加载:
108.25%
最近交易:
2 几小时前
每周交易:
15
平均持有时间:
12 分钟
采收率:
0.63
长期交易:
43 (86.00%)
短期交易:
7 (14.00%)
利润因子:
1.21
预期回报:
0.25 USD
平均利润:
2.78 USD
平均损失:
-2.49 USD
最大连续失误:
5 (-9.68 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-20.06 USD (3)
每月增长:
19.38%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
2.00 USD
最大值:
20.06 USD (16.90%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
27.27% (11.98 USD)
净值:
28.10% (8.43 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 48
EURUSDm 1
AUDJPYm 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSDm 13
EURUSDm 0
AUDJPYm 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSDm 6.6K
EURUSDm -12
AUDJPYm -25
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +13.72 USD
最差交易: -15 USD
最大连续赢利: 3
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +14.60 USD
最大连续亏损: -9.68 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Exness-MT5Real31 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

With more than 5 years of experience in the forex market, I know very well how the forex market works, I have a precise strategy on how the market moves properly, I do not promise you what % return I will make each month, but what is clear is that I ensure low risk and can get profit every month, and my strategy is suitable for workers who want to get passive income every month without doing anything. 📈we use low risk mode, and definitely use stop loss. 📊we use in-depth analysis, and we have been testing for years. 👹Use safe funds, at least $100, and make sure the funds you use are not funds that affect you on a daily basis. ⚠️all responsibilities and risks are the responsibility of each individual. visit our community in telegram if you want to know more 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻


https://t.me/clovergoldfx

没有评论
2026.01.19 11:42
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.19 11:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.19 10:42
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.15 07:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.15 07:39
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 5 days. This comprises 15.15% of days out of the 33 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.15 07:39
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.03% of days out of 33 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.15 06:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.15 06:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 29 days
信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 5交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载