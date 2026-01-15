シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / Clover Gold Fx
Mochamad Briend Mega Bayu Angkasa

Clover Gold Fx

Mochamad Briend Mega Bayu Angkasa
レビュー0件
信頼性
6週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 32%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
51
利益トレード:
27 (52.94%)
損失トレード:
24 (47.06%)
ベストトレード:
13.72 USD
最悪のトレード:
-14.63 USD
総利益:
75.14 USD (68 518 pips)
総損失:
-59.72 USD (59 148 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
3 (14.60 USD)
最大連続利益:
14.60 USD (3)
シャープレシオ:
0.10
取引アクティビティ:
13.83%
最大入金額:
108.25%
最近のトレード:
24 分前
1週間当たりの取引:
15
平均保有時間:
14 分
リカバリーファクター:
0.77
長いトレード:
44 (86.27%)
短いトレード:
7 (13.73%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.26
期待されたペイオフ:
0.30 USD
平均利益:
2.78 USD
平均損失:
-2.49 USD
最大連続の負け:
5 (-9.68 USD)
最大連続損失:
-20.06 USD (3)
月間成長:
29.22%
アルゴリズム取引:
0%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
2.00 USD
最大の:
20.06 USD (16.90%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
27.27% (11.98 USD)
エクイティによる:
28.10% (8.43 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 49
EURUSDm 1
AUDJPYm 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSDm 16
EURUSDm 0
AUDJPYm 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSDm 9.4K
EURUSDm -12
AUDJPYm -25
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +13.72 USD
最悪のトレード: -15 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 3
最大連続の負け: 3
最大連続利益: +14.60 USD
最大連続損失: -9.68 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"Exness-MT5Real31"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

With more than 5 years of experience in the forex market, I know very well how the forex market works, I have a precise strategy on how the market moves properly, I do not promise you what % return I will make each month, but what is clear is that I ensure low risk and can get profit every month, and my strategy is suitable for workers who want to get passive income every month without doing anything. 📈we use low risk mode, and definitely use stop loss. 📊we use in-depth analysis, and we have been testing for years. 👹Use safe funds, at least $100, and make sure the funds you use are not funds that affect you on a daily basis. ⚠️all responsibilities and risks are the responsibility of each individual. visit our community in telegram if you want to know more 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻


https://t.me/clovergoldfx

レビューなし
2026.01.19 11:42
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.19 11:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.19 10:42
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.15 07:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.15 07:39
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 5 days. This comprises 15.15% of days out of the 33 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.15 07:39
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.03% of days out of 33 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.15 06:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.15 06:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 29 days
