Mochamad Briend Mega Bayu Angkasa

Clover Gold Fx

Mochamad Briend Mega Bayu Angkasa
0 avis
Fiabilité
6 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 22%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
50
Bénéfice trades:
26 (52.00%)
Perte trades:
24 (48.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
13.72 USD
Pire transaction:
-14.63 USD
Bénéfice brut:
72.35 USD (65 727 pips)
Perte brute:
-59.72 USD (59 148 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
3 (14.60 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
14.60 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.08
Activité de trading:
11.24%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
108.25%
Dernier trade:
12 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
14
Temps de détention moyen:
12 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
0.63
Longs trades:
43 (86.00%)
Courts trades:
7 (14.00%)
Facteur de profit:
1.21
Rendement attendu:
0.25 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.78 USD
Perte moyenne:
-2.49 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-9.68 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-20.06 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
19.38%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
2.00 USD
Maximal:
20.06 USD (16.90%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
27.27% (11.98 USD)
Par fonds propres:
28.10% (8.43 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 48
EURUSDm 1
AUDJPYm 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm 13
EURUSDm 0
AUDJPYm 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm 6.6K
EURUSDm -12
AUDJPYm -25
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real31" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

With more than 5 years of experience in the forex market, I know very well how the forex market works, I have a precise strategy on how the market moves properly, I do not promise you what % return I will make each month, but what is clear is that I ensure low risk and can get profit every month, and my strategy is suitable for workers who want to get passive income every month without doing anything. 📈we use low risk mode, and definitely use stop loss. 📊we use in-depth analysis, and we have been testing for years. 👹Use safe funds, at least $100, and make sure the funds you use are not funds that affect you on a daily basis. ⚠️all responsibilities and risks are the responsibility of each individual. visit our community in telegram if you want to know more 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻


https://t.me/clovergoldfx

Aucun avis
2026.01.19 11:42
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.19 11:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.19 10:42
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.15 07:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.15 07:39
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 5 days. This comprises 15.15% of days out of the 33 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.15 07:39
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.03% of days out of 33 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.15 06:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.15 06:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 29 days
