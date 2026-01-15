SeñalesSecciones
Mochamad Briend Mega Bayu Angkasa

Clover Gold Fx

Mochamad Briend Mega Bayu Angkasa
Fiabilidad
6 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 17%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
49
Transacciones Rentables:
25 (51.02%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
24 (48.98%)
Mejor transacción:
13.72 USD
Peor transacción:
-14.63 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
71.20 USD (64 584 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-59.72 USD (59 148 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
3 (14.60 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
14.60 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.08
Actividad comercial:
11.24%
Carga máxima del depósito:
108.25%
Último trade:
1 minuto
Trades a la semana:
14
Tiempo medio de espera:
12 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
0.57
Transacciones Largas:
42 (85.71%)
Transacciones Cortas:
7 (14.29%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.19
Beneficio Esperado:
0.23 USD
Beneficio medio:
2.85 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-2.49 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
5 (-9.68 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-20.06 USD (3)
Crecimiento al mes:
15.33%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
2.00 USD
Máxima:
20.06 USD (16.90%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
27.27% (11.98 USD)
De fondos:
28.10% (8.43 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 47
EURUSDm 1
AUDJPYm 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSDm 12
EURUSDm 0
AUDJPYm 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSDm 5.5K
EURUSDm -12
AUDJPYm -25
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Exness-MT5Real31" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

With more than 5 years of experience in the forex market, I know very well how the forex market works, I have a precise strategy on how the market moves properly, I do not promise you what % return I will make each month, but what is clear is that I ensure low risk and can get profit every month, and my strategy is suitable for workers who want to get passive income every month without doing anything. 📈we use low risk mode, and definitely use stop loss. 📊we use in-depth analysis, and we have been testing for years. 👹Use safe funds, at least $100, and make sure the funds you use are not funds that affect you on a daily basis. ⚠️all responsibilities and risks are the responsibility of each individual. visit our community in telegram if you want to know more 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻


https://t.me/clovergoldfx

2026.01.19 11:42
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.19 11:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.19 10:42
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.15 07:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.15 07:39
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 5 days. This comprises 15.15% of days out of the 33 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.15 07:39
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.03% of days out of 33 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.15 06:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.15 06:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 29 days
