SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Smart Spikes Signals
Muhammad Akhtar

Smart Spikes Signals

Muhammad Akhtar
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
39 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 64%
Exness-MT5Real2
1:200
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
422
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
299 (70.85%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
123 (29.15%)
En iyi işlem:
73.48 USD
En kötü işlem:
-50.85 USD
Brüt kâr:
1 275.98 USD (514 955 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-937.09 USD (380 007 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
20 (65.38 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
99.29 USD (17)
Sharpe oranı:
0.12
Alım-satım etkinliği:
0.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
2 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
20
Ort. tutma süresi:
9 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
3.33
Alış işlemleri:
283 (67.06%)
Satış işlemleri:
139 (32.94%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.36
Beklenen getiri:
0.80 USD
Ortalama kâr:
4.27 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-7.62 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
5 (-6.39 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-57.66 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
9.25%
Yıllık tahmin:
112.22%
Algo alım-satım:
39%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
87.97 USD
Maksimum:
101.86 USD (8.60%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
13.75% (87.86 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 406
GBPJPY 2
US30 2
USOIL 2
XAGUSD 1
EURAUD 1
EURJPY 1
BTCUSD 1
EURUSD 1
NZDUSD 1
AAPL 1
AMD 1
MSFT 1
UPS 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 310
GBPJPY 4
US30 0
USOIL 2
XAGUSD -8
EURAUD 8
EURJPY 3
BTCUSD 4
EURUSD -6
NZDUSD -2
AAPL 16
AMD 6
MSFT 3
UPS -2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 89K
GBPJPY 641
US30 591
USOIL 245
XAGUSD -60
EURAUD 436
EURJPY 153
BTCUSD 42K
EURUSD -99
NZDUSD -68
AAPL 1.6K
AMD 567
MSFT 352
UPS -177
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +73.48 USD
En kötü işlem: -51 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 17
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +65.38 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -6.39 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-MT5Real2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
1.44 × 16
Exness-MT5Real8
3.32 × 313
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
5.00 × 2
AmanaCapital-Live
5.44 × 63
ICMarketsSC-MT5
5.93 × 41
Exness-MT5Real2
7.00 × 3333
Darwinex-Live
7.25 × 4
Exness-MT5Real
9.53 × 53
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
10.65 × 20
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

This is my Old Account, which has some worst trade which shows my journey, Now the time to grow..
Do not hesitate to try this, just watch my latest Trading Strategy, which has more than 70% winning Ratio.

🏆 Smart Spikes Signals – Premium Gold (XAUUSD) Trading Signals

Smart Levels Spikes Signals delivers professional trading signals exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). This service is designed for traders seeking consistent growth with disciplined risk control, not unrealistic promises.

🔥 Key Benefits

  • ✅ Trades ONLY on Gold – XAUUSD

  • ✅ Smart levels + spike-based market entries

  • ✅ Predefined Stop Loss & Take Profit on every trade

  • ✅ No martingale, no grid, no arbitrage tricks

  • ✅ Focus on capital protection and stable growth

  • ✅ Rule-based strategy — no emotional trading

🧠 Strategy Logic

The system combines:

  • smart support & resistance levels

  • spike detection and momentum confirmation

Trades are taken only when strong conditions are met, aiming to capture powerful gold moves while keeping risk controlled.

🔧 Recommended Settings

  •  Minimum Leverage: 1:200

  • 🖥 VPS: Highly recommended for best execution and stability

  • 💰 Minimum deposit: (300$ for 0.01 Lot)

⚠️ Disclaimer

Trading in financial markets involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The provider is not responsible for financial losses due to market conditions, technical issues, or improper risk usage. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.


İnceleme yok
2026.01.12 16:03
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 2.93% of days out of 273 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol