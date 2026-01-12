SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Smart Spikes Signals
Muhammad Akhtar

Smart Spikes Signals

Muhammad Akhtar
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
39 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 64%
Exness-MT5Real2
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
422
Profit Trade:
299 (70.85%)
Loss Trade:
123 (29.15%)
Best Trade:
73.48 USD
Worst Trade:
-50.85 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 275.98 USD (514 955 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-937.09 USD (380 007 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
20 (65.38 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
99.29 USD (17)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.12
Attività di trading:
0.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
1 ora fa
Trade a settimana:
20
Tempo di attesa medio:
9 ore
Fattore di recupero:
3.33
Long Trade:
283 (67.06%)
Short Trade:
139 (32.94%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.36
Profitto previsto:
0.80 USD
Profitto medio:
4.27 USD
Perdita media:
-7.62 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-6.39 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-57.66 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
9.25%
Previsione annuale:
112.22%
Algo trading:
39%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
87.97 USD
Massimale:
101.86 USD (8.60%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
13.75% (87.86 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 406
GBPJPY 2
US30 2
USOIL 2
XAGUSD 1
EURAUD 1
EURJPY 1
BTCUSD 1
EURUSD 1
NZDUSD 1
AAPL 1
AMD 1
MSFT 1
UPS 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 310
GBPJPY 4
US30 0
USOIL 2
XAGUSD -8
EURAUD 8
EURJPY 3
BTCUSD 4
EURUSD -6
NZDUSD -2
AAPL 16
AMD 6
MSFT 3
UPS -2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 89K
GBPJPY 641
US30 591
USOIL 245
XAGUSD -60
EURAUD 436
EURJPY 153
BTCUSD 42K
EURUSD -99
NZDUSD -68
AAPL 1.6K
AMD 567
MSFT 352
UPS -177
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +73.48 USD
Worst Trade: -51 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 17
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +65.38 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -6.39 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
1.44 × 16
Exness-MT5Real8
3.32 × 313
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
5.00 × 2
AmanaCapital-Live
5.44 × 63
ICMarketsSC-MT5
5.93 × 41
Exness-MT5Real2
7.00 × 3333
Darwinex-Live
7.25 × 4
Exness-MT5Real
9.53 × 53
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
10.65 × 20
This is my Old Account, which has some worst trade which shows my journey, Now the time to grow..
Do not hesitate to try this, just watch my latest Trading Strategy, which has more than 70% winning Ratio.

🏆 Smart Spikes Signals – Premium Gold (XAUUSD) Trading Signals

Smart Levels Spikes Signals delivers professional trading signals exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). This service is designed for traders seeking consistent growth with disciplined risk control, not unrealistic promises.

🔥 Key Benefits

  • ✅ Trades ONLY on Gold – XAUUSD

  • ✅ Smart levels + spike-based market entries

  • ✅ Predefined Stop Loss & Take Profit on every trade

  • ✅ No martingale, no grid, no arbitrage tricks

  • ✅ Focus on capital protection and stable growth

  • ✅ Rule-based strategy — no emotional trading

🧠 Strategy Logic

The system combines:

  • smart support & resistance levels

  • spike detection and momentum confirmation

Trades are taken only when strong conditions are met, aiming to capture powerful gold moves while keeping risk controlled.

🔧 Recommended Settings

  •  Minimum Leverage: 1:200

  • 🖥 VPS: Highly recommended for best execution and stability

  • 💰 Minimum deposit: (300$ for 0.01 Lot)

⚠️ Disclaimer

Trading in financial markets involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The provider is not responsible for financial losses due to market conditions, technical issues, or improper risk usage. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.


Non ci sono recensioni
2026.01.12 16:03
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 2.93% of days out of 273 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
