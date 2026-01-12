SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 5 / Smart Spikes Signals
Muhammad Akhtar

Smart Spikes Signals

Muhammad Akhtar
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
39 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2025 64%
Exness-MT5Real2
1:200
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
422
Negociações com lucro:
299 (70.85%)
Negociações com perda:
123 (29.15%)
Melhor negociação:
73.48 USD
Pior negociação:
-50.85 USD
Lucro bruto:
1 275.98 USD (514 955 pips)
Perda bruta:
-937.09 USD (380 007 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
20 (65.38 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
99.29 USD (17)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.12
Atividade de negociação:
0.00%
Depósito máximo carregado:
0.00%
Último negócio:
2 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
20
Tempo médio de espera:
9 horas
Fator de recuperação:
3.33
Negociações longas:
283 (67.06%)
Negociações curtas:
139 (32.94%)
Fator de lucro:
1.36
Valor esperado:
0.80 USD
Lucro médio:
4.27 USD
Perda média:
-7.62 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
5 (-6.39 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-57.66 USD (2)
Crescimento mensal:
9.25%
Previsão anual:
112.22%
Algotrading:
39%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
87.97 USD
Máximo:
101.86 USD (8.60%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
13.75% (87.86 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 406
GBPJPY 2
US30 2
USOIL 2
XAGUSD 1
EURAUD 1
EURJPY 1
BTCUSD 1
EURUSD 1
NZDUSD 1
AAPL 1
AMD 1
MSFT 1
UPS 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 310
GBPJPY 4
US30 0
USOIL 2
XAGUSD -8
EURAUD 8
EURJPY 3
BTCUSD 4
EURUSD -6
NZDUSD -2
AAPL 16
AMD 6
MSFT 3
UPS -2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 89K
GBPJPY 641
US30 591
USOIL 245
XAGUSD -60
EURAUD 436
EURJPY 153
BTCUSD 42K
EURUSD -99
NZDUSD -68
AAPL 1.6K
AMD 567
MSFT 352
UPS -177
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +73.48 USD
Pior negociação: -51 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 17
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 2
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +65.38 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -6.39 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Exness-MT5Real2" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
1.44 × 16
Exness-MT5Real8
3.32 × 313
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
5.00 × 2
AmanaCapital-Live
5.44 × 63
ICMarketsSC-MT5
5.93 × 41
Exness-MT5Real2
7.00 × 3333
Darwinex-Live
7.25 × 4
Exness-MT5Real
9.53 × 53
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
10.65 × 20
This is my Old Account, which has some worst trade which shows my journey, Now the time to grow..
Do not hesitate to try this, just watch my latest Trading Strategy, which has more than 70% winning Ratio.

🏆 Smart Spikes Signals – Premium Gold (XAUUSD) Trading Signals

Smart Levels Spikes Signals delivers professional trading signals exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). This service is designed for traders seeking consistent growth with disciplined risk control, not unrealistic promises.

🔥 Key Benefits

  • ✅ Trades ONLY on Gold – XAUUSD

  • ✅ Smart levels + spike-based market entries

  • ✅ Predefined Stop Loss & Take Profit on every trade

  • ✅ No martingale, no grid, no arbitrage tricks

  • ✅ Focus on capital protection and stable growth

  • ✅ Rule-based strategy — no emotional trading

🧠 Strategy Logic

The system combines:

  • smart support & resistance levels

  • spike detection and momentum confirmation

Trades are taken only when strong conditions are met, aiming to capture powerful gold moves while keeping risk controlled.

🔧 Recommended Settings

  •  Minimum Leverage: 1:200

  • 🖥 VPS: Highly recommended for best execution and stability

  • 💰 Minimum deposit: (300$ for 0.01 Lot)

⚠️ Disclaimer

Trading in financial markets involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The provider is not responsible for financial losses due to market conditions, technical issues, or improper risk usage. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.


Sem comentários
2026.01.12 16:03
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 2.93% of days out of 273 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
