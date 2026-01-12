- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|406
|GBPJPY
|2
|US30
|2
|USOIL
|2
|XAGUSD
|1
|EURAUD
|1
|EURJPY
|1
|BTCUSD
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|NZDUSD
|1
|AAPL
|1
|AMD
|1
|MSFT
|1
|UPS
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|310
|GBPJPY
|4
|US30
|0
|USOIL
|2
|XAGUSD
|-8
|EURAUD
|8
|EURJPY
|3
|BTCUSD
|4
|EURUSD
|-6
|NZDUSD
|-2
|AAPL
|16
|AMD
|6
|MSFT
|3
|UPS
|-2
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|89K
|GBPJPY
|641
|US30
|591
|USOIL
|245
|XAGUSD
|-60
|EURAUD
|436
|EURJPY
|153
|BTCUSD
|42K
|EURUSD
|-99
|NZDUSD
|-68
|AAPL
|1.6K
|AMD
|567
|MSFT
|352
|UPS
|-177
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Exness-MT5Real2 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
This is my Old Account, which has some worst trade which shows my journey, Now the time to grow..
Do not hesitate to try this, just watch my latest Trading Strategy, which has more than 70% winning Ratio.
🏆 Smart Spikes Signals – Premium Gold (XAUUSD) Trading Signals
Smart Levels Spikes Signals delivers professional trading signals exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). This service is designed for traders seeking consistent growth with disciplined risk control, not unrealistic promises.
🔥 Key Benefits
-
✅ Trades ONLY on Gold – XAUUSD
-
✅ Smart levels + spike-based market entries
-
✅ Predefined Stop Loss & Take Profit on every trade
-
✅ No martingale, no grid, no arbitrage tricks
-
✅ Focus on capital protection and stable growth
-
✅ Rule-based strategy — no emotional trading
🧠 Strategy Logic
The system combines:
-
smart support & resistance levels
-
spike detection and momentum confirmation
Trades are taken only when strong conditions are met, aiming to capture powerful gold moves while keeping risk controlled.
🔧 Recommended Settings
-
⚡ Minimum Leverage: 1:200
-
🖥 VPS: Highly recommended for best execution and stability
-
💰 Minimum deposit: (300$ for 0.01 Lot)
⚠️ Disclaimer
Trading in financial markets involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The provider is not responsible for financial losses due to market conditions, technical issues, or improper risk usage. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.