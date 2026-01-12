SignauxSections
Muhammad Akhtar

Smart Spikes Signals

0 avis
Fiabilité
39 semaines
0 / 0 USD
croissance depuis 2025 64%
Exness-MT5Real2
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
422
Bénéfice trades:
299 (70.85%)
Perte trades:
123 (29.15%)
Meilleure transaction:
73.48 USD
Pire transaction:
-50.85 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 275.98 USD (514 955 pips)
Perte brute:
-937.09 USD (380 007 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
20 (65.38 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
99.29 USD (17)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.12
Activité de trading:
0.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
1 une heure avant
Trades par semaine:
20
Temps de détention moyen:
9 heures
Facteur de récupération:
3.33
Longs trades:
283 (67.06%)
Courts trades:
139 (32.94%)
Facteur de profit:
1.36
Rendement attendu:
0.80 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
4.27 USD
Perte moyenne:
-7.62 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-6.39 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-57.66 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
9.25%
Prévision annuelle:
112.22%
Algo trading:
39%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
87.97 USD
Maximal:
101.86 USD (8.60%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
13.75% (87.86 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 406
GBPJPY 2
US30 2
USOIL 2
XAGUSD 1
EURAUD 1
EURJPY 1
BTCUSD 1
EURUSD 1
NZDUSD 1
AAPL 1
AMD 1
MSFT 1
UPS 1
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 310
GBPJPY 4
US30 0
USOIL 2
XAGUSD -8
EURAUD 8
EURJPY 3
BTCUSD 4
EURUSD -6
NZDUSD -2
AAPL 16
AMD 6
MSFT 3
UPS -2
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 89K
GBPJPY 641
US30 591
USOIL 245
XAGUSD -60
EURAUD 436
EURJPY 153
BTCUSD 42K
EURUSD -99
NZDUSD -68
AAPL 1.6K
AMD 567
MSFT 352
UPS -177
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +73.48 USD
Pire transaction: -51 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 17
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +65.38 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -6.39 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
1.44 × 16
Exness-MT5Real8
3.32 × 313
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
5.00 × 2
AmanaCapital-Live
5.44 × 63
ICMarketsSC-MT5
5.93 × 41
Exness-MT5Real2
7.00 × 3333
Darwinex-Live
7.25 × 4
Exness-MT5Real
9.53 × 53
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
10.65 × 20
This is my Old Account, which has some worst trade which shows my journey, Now the time to grow..
Do not hesitate to try this, just watch my latest Trading Strategy, which has more than 70% winning Ratio.

🏆 Smart Spikes Signals – Premium Gold (XAUUSD) Trading Signals

Smart Levels Spikes Signals delivers professional trading signals exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). This service is designed for traders seeking consistent growth with disciplined risk control, not unrealistic promises.

🔥 Key Benefits

  • ✅ Trades ONLY on Gold – XAUUSD

  • ✅ Smart levels + spike-based market entries

  • ✅ Predefined Stop Loss & Take Profit on every trade

  • ✅ No martingale, no grid, no arbitrage tricks

  • ✅ Focus on capital protection and stable growth

  • ✅ Rule-based strategy — no emotional trading

🧠 Strategy Logic

The system combines:

  • smart support & resistance levels

  • spike detection and momentum confirmation

Trades are taken only when strong conditions are met, aiming to capture powerful gold moves while keeping risk controlled.

🔧 Recommended Settings

  •  Minimum Leverage: 1:200

  • 🖥 VPS: Highly recommended for best execution and stability

  • 💰 Minimum deposit: (300$ for 0.01 Lot)

⚠️ Disclaimer

Trading in financial markets involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The provider is not responsible for financial losses due to market conditions, technical issues, or improper risk usage. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.


2026.01.12 16:03
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 2.93% of days out of 273 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
