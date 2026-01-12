- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|406
|GBPJPY
|2
|US30
|2
|USOIL
|2
|XAGUSD
|1
|EURAUD
|1
|EURJPY
|1
|BTCUSD
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|NZDUSD
|1
|AAPL
|1
|AMD
|1
|MSFT
|1
|UPS
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|310
|GBPJPY
|4
|US30
|0
|USOIL
|2
|XAGUSD
|-8
|EURAUD
|8
|EURJPY
|3
|BTCUSD
|4
|EURUSD
|-6
|NZDUSD
|-2
|AAPL
|16
|AMD
|6
|MSFT
|3
|UPS
|-2
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|89K
|GBPJPY
|641
|US30
|591
|USOIL
|245
|XAGUSD
|-60
|EURAUD
|436
|EURJPY
|153
|BTCUSD
|42K
|EURUSD
|-99
|NZDUSD
|-68
|AAPL
|1.6K
|AMD
|567
|MSFT
|352
|UPS
|-177
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|1.44 × 16
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|3.32 × 313
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|5.00 × 2
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|5.44 × 63
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|5.93 × 41
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|7.00 × 3333
|
Darwinex-Live
|7.25 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real
|9.53 × 53
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|10.65 × 20
This is my Old Account, which has some worst trade which shows my journey, Now the time to grow..
Do not hesitate to try this, just watch my latest Trading Strategy, which has more than 70% winning Ratio.
🏆 Smart Spikes Signals – Premium Gold (XAUUSD) Trading Signals
Smart Levels Spikes Signals delivers professional trading signals exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). This service is designed for traders seeking consistent growth with disciplined risk control, not unrealistic promises.
🔥 Key Benefits
-
✅ Trades ONLY on Gold – XAUUSD
-
✅ Smart levels + spike-based market entries
-
✅ Predefined Stop Loss & Take Profit on every trade
-
✅ No martingale, no grid, no arbitrage tricks
-
✅ Focus on capital protection and stable growth
-
✅ Rule-based strategy — no emotional trading
🧠 Strategy Logic
The system combines:
-
smart support & resistance levels
-
spike detection and momentum confirmation
Trades are taken only when strong conditions are met, aiming to capture powerful gold moves while keeping risk controlled.
🔧 Recommended Settings
-
⚡ Minimum Leverage: 1:200
-
🖥 VPS: Highly recommended for best execution and stability
-
💰 Minimum deposit: (300$ for 0.01 Lot)
⚠️ Disclaimer
Trading in financial markets involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The provider is not responsible for financial losses due to market conditions, technical issues, or improper risk usage. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.