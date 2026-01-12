SignalsSections
Muhammad Akhtar

Smart Spikes Signals

0 reviews
Reliability
39 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 64%
Exness-MT5Real2
1:200
Trades:
422
Profit Trades:
299 (70.85%)
Loss Trades:
123 (29.15%)
Best trade:
73.48 USD
Worst trade:
-50.85 USD
Gross Profit:
1 275.98 USD (514 955 pips)
Gross Loss:
-937.09 USD (380 007 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (65.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
99.29 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.33
Long Trades:
283 (67.06%)
Short Trades:
139 (32.94%)
Profit Factor:
1.36
Expected Payoff:
0.80 USD
Average Profit:
4.27 USD
Average Loss:
-7.62 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-6.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-57.66 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
9.25%
Annual Forecast:
112.22%
Algo trading:
39%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
87.97 USD
Maximal:
101.86 USD (8.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.75% (87.86 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 406
GBPJPY 2
US30 2
USOIL 2
XAGUSD 1
EURAUD 1
EURJPY 1
BTCUSD 1
EURUSD 1
NZDUSD 1
AAPL 1
AMD 1
MSFT 1
UPS 1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 310
GBPJPY 4
US30 0
USOIL 2
XAGUSD -8
EURAUD 8
EURJPY 3
BTCUSD 4
EURUSD -6
NZDUSD -2
AAPL 16
AMD 6
MSFT 3
UPS -2
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 89K
GBPJPY 641
US30 591
USOIL 245
XAGUSD -60
EURAUD 436
EURJPY 153
BTCUSD 42K
EURUSD -99
NZDUSD -68
AAPL 1.6K
AMD 567
MSFT 352
UPS -177
Best trade: +73.48 USD
Worst trade: -51 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +65.38 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -6.39 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
1.44 × 16
Exness-MT5Real8
3.32 × 313
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
5.00 × 2
AmanaCapital-Live
5.44 × 63
ICMarketsSC-MT5
5.93 × 41
Exness-MT5Real2
7.00 × 3333
Darwinex-Live
7.25 × 4
Exness-MT5Real
9.53 × 53
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
10.65 × 20
This is my Old Account, which has some worst trade which shows my journey, Now the time to grow..
Do not hesitate to try this, just watch my latest Trading Strategy, which has more than 70% winning Ratio.

🏆 Smart Spikes Signals – Premium Gold (XAUUSD) Trading Signals

Smart Levels Spikes Signals delivers professional trading signals exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). This service is designed for traders seeking consistent growth with disciplined risk control, not unrealistic promises.

🔥 Key Benefits

  • ✅ Trades ONLY on Gold – XAUUSD

  • ✅ Smart levels + spike-based market entries

  • ✅ Predefined Stop Loss & Take Profit on every trade

  • ✅ No martingale, no grid, no arbitrage tricks

  • ✅ Focus on capital protection and stable growth

  • ✅ Rule-based strategy — no emotional trading

🧠 Strategy Logic

The system combines:

  • smart support & resistance levels

  • spike detection and momentum confirmation

Trades are taken only when strong conditions are met, aiming to capture powerful gold moves while keeping risk controlled.

🔧 Recommended Settings

  •  Minimum Leverage: 1:200

  • 🖥 VPS: Highly recommended for best execution and stability

  • 💰 Minimum deposit: (300$ for 0.01 Lot)

⚠️ Disclaimer

Trading in financial markets involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The provider is not responsible for financial losses due to market conditions, technical issues, or improper risk usage. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.


No reviews
2026.01.12 16:03
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 2.93% of days out of 273 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
